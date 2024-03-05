HOKA's Remixed Tech-y Sneaker Is Absolutely Faultless

Just when you thought that HOKA’s Mafate Speed 2 sneaker couldn’t get any better, HOKA reveals a new two-piece sneaker collaboration with British retailer END. that features the best looking take on the chunky trail sneaker yet.

As it goes, END.’s aesthetically pleasing version of the HOKA Mafate Speed 2 arrives alongside an equally-as-delicious take on the Kaha Low, both of which are inspired by some of the world’s toughest terrains.

From the sparse, dry open land of the desert to the dense depths of the jungle, each multi-faceted trail sneaker comes dripped in a pleasing melange of greens, beiges and browns, and sits atop HOKA’s now-epochal oversized midsole.

While both HOKA x END. sneakers are undeniably pleasing on the eye, as is the case with any HOKA silhouette, they’re both great on foot too.

1 / 5 END.

At its core, HOKA is all about speed, comfort, and endurance, so it's important to have the tools for the job, as well as the look.

That’s why both the Mafate Speed 2 and the Kaha Low boast a super-grippy Vibram outsole, a cushioned CMEVA shock-absorbing midsole, and an Early-stage Meta-Rocker Geometry for added stability.

What I’m getting at here is that while END.’s HOKA collaboration may look bloody sensational, it feels equally as great, too. So when these eventually release on March 8, exclusively at END., I strongly urge you to do your utmost to get a hold of a pair – or better still, both.