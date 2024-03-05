Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA's Remixed Tech-y Sneaker Is Absolutely Faultless

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Just when you thought that HOKA’s Mafate Speed 2 sneaker couldn’t get any better, HOKA reveals a new two-piece sneaker collaboration with British retailer END. that features the best looking take on the chunky trail sneaker yet.

As it goes, END.’s aesthetically pleasing version of the HOKA Mafate Speed 2 arrives alongside an equally-as-delicious take on the Kaha Low, both of which are inspired by some of the world’s toughest terrains.

From the sparse, dry open land of the desert to the dense depths of the jungle, each multi-faceted trail sneaker comes dripped in a pleasing melange of greens, beiges and browns, and sits atop HOKA’s now-epochal oversized midsole.

While both HOKA x END. sneakers are undeniably pleasing on the eye, as is the case with any HOKA silhouette, they’re both great on foot too.

1 / 5
END.

At its core, HOKA is all about speed, comfort, and endurance, so it's important to have the tools for the job, as well as the look.

That’s why both the Mafate Speed 2 and the Kaha Low boast a super-grippy Vibram outsole, a cushioned CMEVA shock-absorbing midsole, and an Early-stage Meta-Rocker Geometry for added stability.

What I’m getting at here is that while END.’s HOKA collaboration may look bloody sensational, it feels equally as great, too. So when these eventually release on March 8, exclusively at END., I strongly urge you to do your utmost to get a hold of a pair – or better still, both.

Shop HOKA sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Mafate Three2
HOKA
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Hopara
HOKA
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tor Ultra Hi
HOKA
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • junya watanabe hoka fw24 collab
    Junya Watanabe's HOKA Mule Gives Link-Ups a New Meaning
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Tor Ultra Low sneaker in a green and white colorway
    HOKA's Best, Chunkiest Shoe Don't Need No Classic Colorways
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Hopara 2.
    HOKA's Techy Hiking Sandal Just Got Better
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA Mafate Three2 "Golden Yellow" & "Eggnog".
    HOKA's Greatest Shoe Looks Even Greater In Gold
    • Sneakers
  • comme des garcons hoka tc 1.0
    COMME des GARÇONS' HOKA Sneaker Collab Is Extra Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • RZA with Ballantine's new bottle design
    RZA and Ballantine’s Celebrate The Final Drop Of Their Partnership
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Steffon Diggs' Liem brand.
    Stefon Diggs’ Fashion Line Is For Everyone (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • woolrich ss24
    Woolrich SS24 Dives Camera First Into All Things Americana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • truerateme
    Down the Rabbit Hole With r/TrueRateMe
    • Beauty
  • On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro.
    Roger Federer's New On-Court Shoe Is Actually Super Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Burberry's Classics collection of check-printed clothes
    When Burberry Says Classics, It Means Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024