A Tasteful Nike Trainer Goes for the Olympic Gold (& Purple)

Nike's Air Trainer SC "Atlanta Olympics" sneaker has returned, but not as we remember it.

But first, let's go back in time to 2016, when Nike first debuted the Air Trainer SC celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Summer Games in Atlanta. At the time, the sneakers appeared in this tasteful teal colorway, complete with gilded touches and nods to the city.

For the 2026 editions, which celebrate 30 years of the Atlanta Olympics, Nike switches things up a little while still keeping the sneaker undeniably ATL.

For starters, the 2026 Air Trainer sneakers come in this regal purple colorway, inspired by the '96 Olympics apparel. Another new feature? The latest pairs are reflective.

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Elsewhere, the OG design comes to life. Expect the perforated leather topped with plush suede, all realized in the new-old purple. The famous Georgia peach gets sewn into the tongue again, alongside a golden Nike logo. Nike has also sprinkled that multicolored "confetti" on the outsoles.

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And if you dig even deeper, you discover signature details of the swaggy retro trainer.

Nike's Air Trainer was originally released in the 1990s as a cross-training model designed by the one and only Tinker Hatfield. It offers that classic strapped-in look like Nike's other Air Trainers, but with extra 90s steez and a cozy construction.

The '90s were certainly the model's golden era, but it's still holding strong on the market. A few retailers carry the model in a couple of colorways today. And now, the iconic "Atlanta Olympics" sneakers are getting a refresh.

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Speaking of which, the purple versions are rumored to be released sometime this summer on Nike's website, as part of the game's 30th anniversary.

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