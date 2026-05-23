adidas’ Frayed Spezial Is What Double Denim Dreams Are Made Of

adidas and Atmos have been whipping up a storm as of late. The pair have come together to reimagine some of the German sportswear brand’s most popular models.

The latest? Obviously, the Handball Spezial. This time, it’s coated in an array of denim, no less.

These “denim packs” are as straightforward as they sound. It’s the Spezial we all know, and let’s be honest, probably own, now dressed in layers of contrasting blue denim. If your jeans can rock a mix of washes, why shouldn’t your sneakers?

The indigo shade is the real highlight here, especially when it’s paired with frayed edges running across the entire upper.

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In true Atmos fashion, it looks unfinished, almost worn-in from the box. That’s how you know you’re getting a cooler shoe. The gum sole sticks around, because, at the end of the day, this is still a Spezial.

The rest, though? All new. The over-extended tongue is a nice touch too, almost makes you resent the original Spezial for not having thought of it first.

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Denim on sneakers just got interesting again.

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