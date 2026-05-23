adidas' Super-Slim Spezial Sneaker Wears the Cutest Skinny Jeans

atmos' adidas Handball Spezial Lo isn't a normal denim sneaker. It's actually quite cutesy.

The two minds have come together to put the flattened Handball Spezial in its own jeans. And it wears the skinny-leg kind to cater to the model's slimmed-out look.

atmos' Handball Spezial Lo sneaker specifically features light blue denim, with fraying and distressing throughout. There is also some ruffled touches around the shoelaces, which brings an adorable touch to the denim-ized sneaker.

It naturally features both brands' stamps, plus a "Handball Spezial" brown patch on the tongue, which is like a play on Levi's iconic label but done the Spezial way.

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atmos has blessed the streets with a generous amount of denim sneakers, including denim adidas Sambaes and PUMA Palermo sneakers. It even made a second denim Handball Spezial to go along with the low-soled ones.

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Those aren't due to drop until May 28. But the adorable Handball Spezial Lo "jeakers"? They're now up for grabs on the brand's website for around $110.

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