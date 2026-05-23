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adidas' Super-Slim Spezial Sneaker Wears the Cutest Skinny Jeans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

atmos' adidas Handball Spezial Lo isn't a normal denim sneaker. It's actually quite cutesy.

The two minds have come together to put the flattened Handball Spezial in its own jeans. And it wears the skinny-leg kind to cater to the model's slimmed-out look.

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atmos' Handball Spezial Lo sneaker specifically features light blue denim, with fraying and distressing throughout. There is also some ruffled touches around the shoelaces, which brings an adorable touch to the denim-ized sneaker.

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It naturally features both brands' stamps, plus a "Handball Spezial" brown patch on the tongue, which is like a play on Levi's iconic label but done the Spezial way.

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atmos has blessed the streets with a generous amount of denim sneakers, including denim adidas Sambaes and PUMA Palermo sneakers. It even made a second denim Handball Spezial to go along with the low-soled ones.

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Those aren't due to drop until May 28. But the adorable Handball Spezial Lo "jeakers"? They're now up for grabs on the brand's website for around $110.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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