Nike's Brainy Flyknit Slide Is Crocheted Genius

Nike's Mind 001 mule was already a game-changer, more like a mind-alterer. And now, the brand has put its famous Flyknit material on its cerebral slides.

It's not entirely covered in Nike Flyknit (though that would be very cool). The sportswear giant has added a small section of Flyknit to the matte uppers, thus bringing a touch of texture, sturdiness, and extra breathability to the easy-on model.

It also keeps its usual air holes, along with other Mind 001 signatures, like the rippled sidewalls and the tiny Nike stamp on top. Of course, those bubbles, a.k.a. the Nike Mind, land on the outsole in bold neon green. Just a bright reminder of the new technology designed to stimulate the brain and, as the kids might say, help you lock in.

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The Flyknit Mind 001 mule lands in a "Hyper Royal" colorway, which is set to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on May 27. The price? Just $95 for a crocheted, mind-altering Swoosh science experience.

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And it ain't alone. Nike has also introduced a Flyknit Mind 002 sneaker, which was originally a Fragment collaboration that's now receiving a wider release.

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