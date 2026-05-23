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Nike's Brainy Flyknit Slide Is Crocheted Genius

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Mind 001 mule was already a game-changer, more like a mind-alterer. And now, the brand has put its famous Flyknit material on its cerebral slides.

It's not entirely covered in Nike Flyknit (though that would be very cool). The sportswear giant has added a small section of Flyknit to the matte uppers, thus bringing a touch of texture, sturdiness, and extra breathability to the easy-on model.

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It also keeps its usual air holes, along with other Mind 001 signatures, like the rippled sidewalls and the tiny Nike stamp on top. Of course, those bubbles, a.k.a. the Nike Mind, land on the outsole in bold neon green. Just a bright reminder of the new technology designed to stimulate the brain and, as the kids might say, help you lock in.

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The Flyknit Mind 001 mule lands in a "Hyper Royal" colorway, which is set to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on May 27. The price? Just $95 for a crocheted, mind-altering Swoosh science experience.

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And it ain't alone. Nike has also introduced a Flyknit Mind 002 sneaker, which was originally a Fragment collaboration that's now receiving a wider release.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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