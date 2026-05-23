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Making an Elderly Masterpiece Out of New Balance’s Youngest Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What's next for New Balance's 204L sneaker? A tasteful vintage-flavored makeover by AURALEE.

The Japanese brand brings its quiet yet sophisticated approach to the New Balance's red-hot slim-soled sneaker, resulting in two "worn-in" takes.

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One pair lands in a brown colorway called "Ganache." It's fitting considering the brand dresses the sneaker in delicious washed suede and velvety leather.

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Then, we have the collaborative "Plaza Taupe" 204L sneakers, which feature classic mesh, quality suede, and leather. It's all splashed with off-white and faded green colors, which almost looks like a previous metallic 204L sneaker, but aged to perfection.

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AURALEE first revealed its 204L sneakers during a Paris Fashion Week presentation in June 2025. Now, almost a year and a T500 collab later, the vintage-flavored sneakers have finally received a release date.

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They dropped at AURALEE on May 22. The collaboration is now scheduled to release on New Balance's website on May 29 for $130.

The 204L will always be a "Miu Miu" shoe at heart, forever linked to the luxury brand's own New Balance sneaker which follows a similar slim design. But today, it's a fine AURALEE stepper.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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