UNIQLO & Engineered Garments Reunited to Perfect Affordable Outerwear

Engineered Garments' bread and butter is classic menswear, perfected. UNIQLO's specialty is staple clothes, perfected.

When Engineered Garments and UNIQLO come together on a collaboration, you get crazy, avant-garde creations that can barely be called clothing. Just kidding: you obviously get the ultimate in affordable, approachable outerwear.

Remember when Engineered Garments and UNIQLO dropped what literally became the menswear world's hottest fleece? They're back to repeat the magic in November 2023, this time dishing a trio of layering pieces designed to slot into any tasteful cold weather wardrobe with ease.

Engineered Garments and UNIQLO's FW23 collab yields a delicious mélange of EG's staple silhouettes upgraded by UNIQLO tech.

There's a fishtail parka, field jacket, and bomber on hand this time, all favorites of EG founder Daiki Suzuki and all elevated by UNIQLO's Pufftech and Heattech functionality infused into the onion-quilted lining that fills out each garment, guaranteeing them peerless insulation.

For price of purchase, you get some nifty EG touches throughout the collaboration, too, like in the bomber's myriad zips, closures, and pockets. Who needs a bag when you've got an EG jacket?

The fabrications are also quite typical of Engineered Garments, going heavy on texture and timeless textiles: the bomber is offered in a lush wool mix, for instance, while the field jacket wears a hardy cotton that recalls the militaristic cotton sateen used in EG's mainline collections.

Unlike EG's mainline collections, though, the EG x UNIQLO FW23 collection is yours for under two bills. Dropping November 10 on UNIQLO's website and its stores, the EG collab's bomber, jacket, and coat retail for $130, $150, and $180 apiece.

Compare to Engineered Garments' in-line wool bombers, which often retail for over $700, and field jackets, which can command even higher prices.

Though Engineered Garments is typically best known for its collabs — because it does so damn many of them — UNIQLO might have it beat.

Along with this new EG lineup, UNIQLO has also recently partnered with longtime pal JW Anderson and one-off partner White Mountaineering for ample winter collections, not even including the deep seasonal capsules designed for UNIQLO in perpetuity by UNIQLO U mastermind Christophe Lemaire.

That's one-stop shopping, the UNIQLO way. You can't fault the fast fashion retailer for lacking taste.

