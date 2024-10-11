How J.Crew & Engineered Garments Created Wearable Autumn Weather (EXCLUSIVE)

J.Crew and Engineered Garments are such a perfect pair that it's more than a little surprising that their Fall/Winter 2024 collaboration is also their very first. But, boy, did they nail the timing.

If ever there was a season for J.Crew x Engineered Garments, it must be autumn, with its blessedly crisp climes. The feeling of being able to layer again has to be up there with the first bite of cereal with just-added milk and sharpening a fresh pencil (do pencils even exist anymore?).

The quiet euphoria of fall is epitomized by November Night, a short poem written by 19th-century writer Adelaide Crapsey whose five lines are stitched inside one of the J.Crew x Engineered Garments jackets.

It's a small but tangible reminder to stop and savor the season while it lasts.

Crapsey's poem "ties directly to the geographic and seasonal inspiration behind the collection," Brendon Babenzien, J.Crew Men’s creative director, tells Highsnobiety. "We wanted to add both depth and emotional resonance, inviting customers to engage with the collection on a more personal level."

There's more to this menswear than meets the eye, to be sure, though the momentous occasion was kicked off in a manner most unassuming.

"It started with a contact from a friend who works at J.Crew," recalls Daiki Suzuki, Engineered Garments founder & creative director.

"It was extremely organic," Babenzien adds. "Daiki’s work at Engineered Garments has been a major influence on my own creative journey for years."

Indeed, J.Crew and EG, two labels "rooted in American classics," have natural "overlap," as Suzuki puts it.

"While EG deforms the details and fit based on that foundation, I believe we were able to express J.Crew’s basic elements with a slight modification from the usual," Suzuki continues. "The new aspect is the collaboration, where EG shaped the designs based on the theme created by J.Crew."

"What’s new for J.Crew is the willingness to push boundaries in terms of design and fit," expounds Babenzien. "Engineered Garments is known for its experimental approach to proportions and fabrics, and we embraced that, resulting in pieces that are familiar yet unexpected. With this collection, we’ve introduced a hooded sweater-vest with side splits for easy layering—something that feels quintessentially Engineered Garments but is now integrated into J.Crew’s DNA."

This sort of usual-unusual creation, an evolution of EG's signature Hooded Interliner, is overall reflective of the J.Crew x EG collection. Though the capsule is grounded in J.Crew conventions, what with the corduroy blazers, intarsia cardigans, and cargo pants, it's elevated by the occasional EG swerve.

"You’ll find that the entire collection is very tactile, inviting a sensory experience through fabrications that goes beyond just visual appeal," Babenzien says. "Fabrication was central, with materials like Brisbane Moss corduroy selected for their rich texture, durability, and heritage quality — key attributes for both J.Crew and Engineered Garments."

"Usually, production is based in NY or the U.S. However, this time, with J.Crew's agility and production background, we didn’t feel the need for domestic production," notes Suzuki. "We worked closely to ensure each material, from rugged wool blends to washed cottons, enhanced the design and fit of the garments."

This is a collection that demands to be worn, not only by menswear types but by the kids, too — J.Crew x Engineered Garments encompasses EG's first proper kids' collection. EG for the whole family!

But also EG for life. Both Babenzien and Suzuki stress that this collection is shaped by the same devotion to craft that the men apply to everything bearing their names. The details are there, the cuts are there: This isn't a gateway to EG or a one-off for J.Crew but a firm handshake between the two. Game recognize game.

Says Babenzien: "Ultimately, we wanted each piece to reflect Engineered Garments’ distinct influence while staying true to the timeless styles that J.Crew is known for." And long live autumn.