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Crocs’ Slickest Trail Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the Crocs Quick Trail Racer era begins. The model debuted in some solid wilderness-worthy colorways. Next, Crocs sets the ruggedized sneaker to dark mode, giving it the classic all-black treatment.

The Racer has only been out for a few days now, but the blacked-out versions are already the cleanest pairs thus far.

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Even its most low-key outfit, the Quick Trail Racer is a high-key trail banger. You can still spot its outdoor-ready details, like the water-repellent mesh, extra rubberized toe box, and toggle laces. It's just quieter and, honestly, the perfect pair for everyday rotations.

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The Quick Trail Racer dropped in late May as part of the next chapter of the Quick Trail series. Think of it as the previous trail sneaker, but even sportier.

Crocs also released a Quick Trail Clog, which stays true to the brand's slip-on roots while keeping up its hiking bro personality.

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What's next? A Quick Trail sandal? Considering we're in the season of sneaker-sandals, it wouldn't be such a bad idea on Crocs' end.

But for now, the black Quick Trail Racer is available at select retailers like Nordstrom for $110.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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