Crocs’ Slickest Trail Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Good

And so the Crocs Quick Trail Racer era begins. The model debuted in some solid wilderness-worthy colorways. Next, Crocs sets the ruggedized sneaker to dark mode, giving it the classic all-black treatment.

The Racer has only been out for a few days now, but the blacked-out versions are already the cleanest pairs thus far.

Even its most low-key outfit, the Quick Trail Racer is a high-key trail banger. You can still spot its outdoor-ready details, like the water-repellent mesh, extra rubberized toe box, and toggle laces. It's just quieter and, honestly, the perfect pair for everyday rotations.

The Quick Trail Racer dropped in late May as part of the next chapter of the Quick Trail series. Think of it as the previous trail sneaker, but even sportier.

Crocs

Crocs also released a Quick Trail Clog, which stays true to the brand's slip-on roots while keeping up its hiking bro personality.

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What's next? A Quick Trail sandal? Considering we're in the season of sneaker-sandals, it wouldn't be such a bad idea on Crocs' end.

But for now, the black Quick Trail Racer is available at select retailers like Nordstrom for $110.

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