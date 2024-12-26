Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Most Stylish Supermarket in America Heads to Paris as a Bonafide Clothing Brand

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
After an explosive 2023, Erewhon cooled its fashion aspirations in 2024, allowing its signature celebrity smoothies to take center stage for its crossover cultural moments. But come 2025, Erewhon is coming to Paris, fashion capital of the world, as a bonafide clothing brand.

French multilabel retailer Merci is importing the Erewhon experience as a concise collaborative collection of washed-out daily staples.

Merci is a 15-year-old concept store hailed as a successor to the oft-missed collette, specializing in a sumptuously well-presented selection of all-purpose life goods ranging from bedsheets to designer clothing. It also offers an in-line collection of uncomplicated wearables to accompany its signature tote bags.

This is where Erewhon comes in, updating Merci quarter-zips and beanies with lived-in washes and plush knits indicative of the sort of strong comfort-first style epitomized by the Erewhon lifestyle.

These are clothes cool enough for an Erewhon run but also easy enough for, well, an Erewhon run.

Erewhon arrives at Merci's La Civette store on January 9, though the duo are selling their imminently wearable garments in both Paris and Los Angeles.

Perhaps this will kick off a new era of Erewhon streetwear, following the supermarket's buzzy partnerships with Cactus Plant Flea Market and Balenciaga.

Or perhaps this is merely a meeting of the minds, where game recognizes game for the sake of bringing a chicly no-nonsense capsule wardrobe to life.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
