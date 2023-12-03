Sign up to never miss a drop
Next Up for Erewhon? A Balenciaga Collab

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

Fashion brands and Erewhon continue to collide. Next up for the world's most expensive grocery store? A linkup with Balenciaga, an expensive fashion label.

While staging its first Los Angeles runway event, Balenciaga naturally teamed up with the LA-based retailer for an organic refreshment for its show guests.

What does a Balenciaga x Erewhon juice look and taste like, you ask? Well, for starters, the drink is jet black. I know. A little scary but also...tempting, right?

Inside the co-branded bottle, Balenciaga's Erewhon juice consists of "apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, maple (all organic), and charcoal—which gives it its color and adds to its detoxifying benefits," per the brand.

The Parisian house sums up the tastes as "refreshing and classic, with a hit of holiday spice." Very on-brand for the time of year and the California setting.

Balenciaga x Erewhon didn't stop at the exclusive juice. There's merch, too, and it's all currently available on Balenciaga's website. Specifically, Balenciaga and Erewhon's capsule includes an oversized zip-up hoodie, t-shirt, apron, baseball cap, and tote bag, ranging from $425 to $1,150.

During the Fall 2024 show, models and guests wore the collaborative clothing and sported dual-branded paper bags like new-season Hourglass purses. Kim Kardashian can vouch.

Erewhon continues to grab fashion's attention, having linked with popular labels like Cactus Plant Flea Market and Casablanca for coveted smoothies and merch collabs. Not to mention, Erewon still gets star-studded visits from style stars like Lily-Rose Depp and Kid Cudi. With Balenciaga in the mix, it just further confirms that the cult grocer is indeed in its hyped era.

The real question is: will Balenciaga x Erewhon juice get a wider moment beyond the runway show, too? Hmm.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
