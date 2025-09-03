Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only Kith Could Bring Erewhon to New York

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Last month, Kith made a statement by literally stopping New York traffic to host a runway show titled “INSTITUTION.” Now, with the opening of Kith IVY, it’s going beyond mere New York institution. 

A private padel club housed on the rooftop of a West Village residential commercial building, Kith Ivy is also host to New York’s first-ever Erewhon. 

Shop New Arrivals

Yes, streetwear mega-retailer Kith managed to coax Erewhon out of its LA home for the first time, delivering its pricey, organic, celebrity-cosigned smoothies to the people of New York. Highsnobiety has reached out to a Kith representative for comment.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But there’s a catch. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to Curbed, it’ll cost $36,000 in initiation fees plus an annual payment of $7,000 to get access to Kith Ivy and, by extension, Erewhon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As if paying $20 for Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie wasn’t already enough. 

Note that even for that price, you don’t get access to an entire Erewhon supermarket but an Erewhon-branded tonic bar. 

Still, Kith Ivy comes with amenities like that aforementioned padel court, a private gym, and a restaurant by the owners of the East Village’s Cafe Mogador. There’s also a boutique that’ll stock Kith’s new Padel line of the same name. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, all is not lost for anyone craving an Erewhon smoothie in the Big Apple. New Yorkers will reportedly be able to get smoothies delivered from Erewhon’s Kith Ivy outpost via Postmates and Uber Eats. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Kith already wears many hats.

It's a retailer with 21 outposts worldwide, a similarly expansive cereal bar, a fashion brand with handfuls of diffusion lines, and a many-armed collaborator on everything from sports cars to dad shoes.

Now, Kith can add "home to the first Erewhon outside of California," to its list of accomplishments.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OttolingerDipped Pearl Necklace
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • New York's Infamous Clout Corridor Is No More. What's Next?
  • Football Jerseys? Try Football Suits
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • Audi's Next Daring Leap
  • The Best Part of These Dunks Is Invisible
  • adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz
  • New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe Is Brilliantly Flat & Majorly Textured
  • Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now