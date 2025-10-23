Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Even for Erewhon, a Swarovski Crystal Tote Is Pretty Luxurious (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style

What does Swarovski-flavored juice taste like? Only Erewhon, the most famous (infamous?) grocery store in California, knows. But, if you'd like a hint, it's apparently “subtly sweet, and delightfully refreshing.”

In line with the special sips it’s sauced up for celebrities and brands aplenty, Erewhon has created a bespoke Swarovski juice that’s limited to only 2,400 bottles. In return, Swarovski embellished Erewhon’s cotton tote bag with its signature crystals. Even for Erewhon, that's pretty luxurious.

“Finding what feels good was my guiding principle when designing this tote,” said Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski Global Creative Director. “Yellow is the ultimate mood-boosting shade and, by incorporating crystallized logos on the exterior, we were able to find the perfect balance between extravagance and utility.”

Extravagance and utility, indeed. 

Swarovski
When a single strawberry can set you back around $20, shopping at Erewhon’s grocery stores is already an extravagance.

But adding Swarovski diamonds to the mix certainly adds a new dimension of grandeur. 

Erewhon’s cotton tote bag already costs a bill but now it’s a bonafide luxury bag, with a facade of glistening crystal diamonds that's elevated its retail price to $290. Like the drink, it'll be available at Erewhon stores from October 29.

What other supermarket has the cultural pull necessary to execute this kind of crossover indulgence?

Beyond being a place to buy fancy smoothies and kale chips, Erewhon has become a status symbol unto itself. And it only becomes even more status-y with every drink made in collaboration with Travis Scott and Hailey Bieber and every piece of clothing created with makers like French boutique Merci and Balenciaga. Plus, its tote bags have become a semi-subtle shorthand for monied good taste.

At any other grocery store, a Swarovski crystal tote might look a tad out of place. At Erewhon, it's just another everyday luxury.

