Shop Exclusive Rick Owens FW21 Pieces Here

The ubiquity of luxury fashion and streetwear is shifting the focus away from which names you’re wearing and onto how your fit differs from the next one. That gives ever more power to exclusive drops and for those on the hunt for something exclusive, there are few better retailers than Luisaviaroma. The Italian site has just released an exclusive Rick Owens capsule.

It’s been a strong year for Luisaviaroma in terms of exclusive collections. From Off-White™ to Heron Preston and Palm Angels, the retailer has been working overtime to give you the stock for a wardrobe like nobody else’s.

The exclusive Rick Owens Swampgod FW21 capsule sees the designer prioritizing a desire for more innovative, sustainable production. Owens uses deadstock fabrics from previous seasons in the “scotch tape spirit” with which he began his first-ever collections. Deconstruction plays a central role, with Rick literally ripping old stock to rebuild something new and completely different. Described by the designer as “deconstructing my deconstructions,” the exclusive Rick Owens Swampgod FW21 capsule is as avant-garde as the Dark Lord has been.

Shop our top picks from the exclusive Rick Owens capsule at Luisaviaroma below.

