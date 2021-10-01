Shop Exclusive Rick Owens FW21 Pieces Here

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Written by Alek Rose in Style

The ubiquity of luxury fashion and streetwear is shifting the focus away from which names you’re wearing and onto how your fit differs from the next one. That gives ever more power to exclusive drops and for those on the hunt for something exclusive, there are few better retailers than Luisaviaroma. The Italian site has just released an exclusive Rick Owens capsule.

It’s been a strong year for Luisaviaroma in terms of exclusive collections. From Off-White™ to Heron Preston and Palm Angels, the retailer has been working overtime to give you the stock for a wardrobe like nobody else’s.

The exclusive Rick Owens Swampgod FW21 capsule sees the designer prioritizing a desire for more innovative, sustainable production. Owens uses deadstock fabrics from previous seasons in the “scotch tape spirit” with which he began his first-ever collections. Deconstruction plays a central role, with Rick literally ripping old stock to rebuild something new and completely different. Described by the designer as “deconstructing my deconstructions,” the exclusive Rick Owens Swampgod FW21 capsule is as avant-garde as the Dark Lord has been.

Shop our top picks from the exclusive Rick Owens capsule at Luisaviaroma below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Printed Cotton T-Shirt
$405
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Veja Sneakers
$335
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Print Poplin Shirt
$670
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Creeper Boots
$1910
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Leather Jacket
$3010
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens
Cotton Hoodie
$705

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

