Luisaviaroma Just Dropped Two Exclusive Collections with Heron Preston & Marcelo Burlon

On the heels of an exclusive collection with Off-White™, Italian luxury retailer Luisaviaroma is cementing its title as the king of the collaboration with two new exclusive collections. Luisaviaroma x Heron Preston and Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan just dropped featuring unique colorways of the two labels’ staple items.

Heron Preston’s classic graphic elements uphold the capsule collection, with the label’s signature orange hits demarcating the pieces. A hoodie and two T-shirts make up the capsule which is given a new flavour with distressed finishes.

As for Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, the brand’s inimitable wings spread across the shoulders of four hoodies and three T-shirts in a number of exclusive colorways made for Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Against a white or black backdrop, the blue and orange wings make a bold visual statement.

Shop some of our favourite pieces from Luisaviaroma x Heron Preston and Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan below.

Heron Preston Vintage Distressed Hoodie $525 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Marcelo Burlon Wings Print Hoodie $525 Buy at Luisaviaroma

