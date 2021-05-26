Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Luisaviaroma Just Dropped Two Exclusive Collections with Heron Preston & Marcelo Burlon

Written by Alek Rose in Style

On the heels of an exclusive collection with Off-White™, Italian luxury retailer Luisaviaroma is cementing its title as the king of the collaboration with two new exclusive collections. Luisaviaroma x Heron Preston and Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan just dropped featuring unique colorways of the two labels’ staple items.

Heron Preston’s classic graphic elements uphold the capsule collection, with the label’s signature orange hits demarcating the pieces. A hoodie and two T-shirts make up the capsule which is given a new flavour with distressed finishes.

As for Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, the brand’s inimitable wings spread across the shoulders of four hoodies and three T-shirts in a number of exclusive colorways made for Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Against a white or black backdrop, the blue and orange wings make a bold visual statement.

Shop some of our favourite pieces from Luisaviaroma x Heron Preston and Luisaviaroma x Marcelo Burlon County of Milan below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Heron PrestonVintage Distressed Hoodie
$525
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Heron Preston
Vintage Distressed T-Shir
$525
Image on Highsnobiety
Heron Preston
Vintage Distressed T-Shir
$525
Image on Highsnobiety
Marcelo BurlonWings Print Hoodie
$525
Buy at Luisaviaroma
Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Marcelo Burlon
Wings Print T-Shirt
$525
Image on Highsnobiety
Marcelo Burlon
Wings Print Hoodie
Price TBA
Image on Highsnobiety
Marcelo Burlon
Wings Print T-Shirt
$98

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

