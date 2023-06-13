Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What to Make of Ezra Miller's Red Carpet Appearance?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Ezra Miller's appearance on the June 13 red carpet premiere for Warner Bros. The Flash brings forth myriad questions. There are smaller ones, yes — What's with the black sweats (?), high-collared shirt, white blazer? Are those custom metal Flash brooches — but the main query that's bugging us is: why is it okay to put Ezra Miller on the red carpet?

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is at the center of a massive media firestorm of their own making. From alleged assaults and reported child grooming, the past few years have delivered nothing but bad news from Ezra Miller.

In 2022 alone, Miller was arrested for violent altercations in Hawaii (twice), burglary in Vermont, and had yet another run-in with the police over child safety.

With a "controversies" section on Wikipedia that far outstrips the description of their career, Miller is capably making the case for not platforming them.

Instead, Warner Bros. and DC have elected to push out The Flash, a $200+ million blockbuster that's nearly a decade in the works and stars Miller as the titular superhero.

Why not just shut the movie down? It's not like DC is incapable of shelving otherwise complete movies (see: Batgirl 2022).

Instead, one must assume that Warner Bros. believes that The Flash is capable of bringing in enough cash to warrant a wide release, even with Ezra Miller's involvement.

There's plenty of history of tentpole DC films bringing in big bucks, to be sure, and The Flash will probably take home a huge profit no matter what. Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad (2016) were awful movies, for instance, but their revenues tripled their budget (or more).

But those two movies didn't have the baggage of placing Ezra Miller center stage, essentially giving a presumably mentally ill and deeply problematic individual undeserved attention.

Ezra Miller is not someone that major film studios ought to be willing to make an exception for. Just seeing them on the red carpet amongst A-list peers is unnerving.

If anything, Miller's presence at The Flash's premiere is indicative of studios' scruples. Cash is king and everything else is irrelevant, otherwise the #MeToo movement might've the lingering impact it necessitated and the demands of WGA writers would've been met a long time ago.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Can Retro Sneaker Fever Get People Excited For These Obscure Converse?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Bottoms Up: CLOT Literally Pops a Cork on the Dunk

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme's Revenue Is Missing the Mark

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What to Make of Ezra Miller's Red Carpet Appearance?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    La Dolce Vita - Maserati’s Gran Turismos Are Quiet Luxury on Wheels

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023