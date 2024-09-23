Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Attico Has Nike in Its Sexy Era

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

The Attico, the fashion brand known for its iconic cargo jeans, has a highly anticipated Nike collaboration in the pipeline, as hinted by their Spring/Summer 2025 presentation.

The label's Milan Fashion Week show was graced with a delightful mix of Nike apparel and sneakers, marrying Nike's sporty aesthetic and The Attico's signature sexy-chic edge.

Nike Shox TL

Nike sports bras and bodysuits in faded colorways were paired with either sheer skirts or, in some cases, just an oversized jacket for a "no pants" vibe. Another ensemble saw undergarment-style bottoms with baggy track-worthy trousers.

Nike's Shox TL sneakers joined a few SS25 looks, showcasing those unforgettable columns pumping up the iconic Swoosh model. The particular colorways at The Attico's show look like previous general release colorways. Maybe The Attico will save the real Nike Shox collaboration for later? Who knows?

Either way, it wouldn't be The Attico and Nike's first sneaker together.

In 2020, The Attico and Nike collaborated closely on an exclusive Air Jordan 1 Mid "Milan" and a women's clothing drop.

Earlier this year, before linking on the runway, the Attico designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini issued special spins on the Nike Cortez sneakers, producing clean, tonal takes on the icon.

Since 2016, The Attico's sexy sophistication has attracted prominent dressers with a similar personality, such as Rihanna and Savannah James.

The Attico may be converting its army into full-on Nike sneakerheads next.

