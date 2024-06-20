Feng Chen Wang Unveils UGG-cellent Big Steppers

Paris Fashion Week is all about going big, and Feng Chen Wang clearly got the memo. During yesterday's Spring/Summer 2025 shows, the designer unveiled a new UGG collaboration inside one of the chonkiest shoes I've ever seen.

I'm not even sure what to call this piece of footwear — it looks like it could have caused a mini earthquake inside the basement of the Palais de Tokyo, where Wang unveiled her latest colection.

It's a super shoe that resembles a hybrid mix between a cushy Croc, a Yeezy Foam Runner, and a '90s-era Moon Boot.

Seriously — this shoe is so damn squishy, one jump in them might propel you to outer space.

Though these platform super-shoes look like they were dropped off by a spaceship from the future, Wang's SS25 collection was actually inspired by ancient artifacts of the past. The big steppers are named "The Feng Sole Series 1" and are designed to be "a pedestal for wearable art."

The art being pedestaled? It's Wang's latest collaboration with UGG: a Tasman slip-on that boasts cracked paint details. (It's giving mythical lost treasure vibes.)

These shoes, along with dusty denim jackets and handbags shaped like tea kettles and urns, turned models into archaeologists on the runway.

It's currently unclear if the The Feng Sole Series 1 will be brought to market as a part of Wang's official collaboration with UGG for SS25. I sincerely hope the shoes weren't just designed for the runway — short people like myself need these, for real.

It's worth noting that creating a foam, Crocs-like shoe is nothing new for the Chinese-born, London-based designer. In 2023, Wang collaborated with Crocs to create knee-high boots — call them boot-ified Crocs, if you will.

As over-the-top as Wang's foam platforms are, we live in an era of ridiculous footwear — lest we forget MSCHF's cartoonish Big Red Boots, which suddenly became the hottest shoe of 2023. I wouldn't be surprised to see the streets step out in Wang's gigantic UGG Talsman attachments. Who wouldn't want a booster seat for their feet?