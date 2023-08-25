Feng Chen Wang's Crocs Are Quite Boot-iful

It seemed like yesterday when Crocs' new club-ready Siren clog came into the world. Now, it's quite literally all grown up. Boy, how time flies.

London-based namesake label Feng Chen Wang has officially taken the Siren to new heights, turning the heeled clog sandal into a badass, knee-high boot. No joke, it's really fire.

Feng Chen Wang's Siren boot is part of a new collaboration with the Crocs, arriving equipped with a removable leather shaft allowing the shoe to be worn as a Siren heel or a Siren boot. Your vibe, your choice.

There's no denying the Feng Chen Wang-ness of the boot, playing on the brand's deconstruction and layering concepts as showcased through its apparel and previous footwear collab. Anyone up for some 2-in-1 Chucks?

Dripped entirely in jet black, the collaborative Siren biker boot is complete with buckles, leather straps, and metallic charms and details — again all signature Feng Chen Wang touches. Still, the spirit of the Siren remains at the core (seriously, there's no hiding that fun heel).

1 / 2 Feng Chen Wang

The same vibe naturally follows with Feng Chen Wang's Crocs Echo shoe, which sees yet another relatively new Crocs silhouette under boot-ification (again).

Like the collaborative Siren, Feng Chen Wang's Echo shoe goes stealth mode and comes with a detachable cuff for ankle boot behavior. At the same time, the pair preserves the Echo's spirit with traditional details like its distinctly molded sole.

For those looking to cop, Feng Chen Wang's Crocs collaboration launches on September 1 on Feng Chen Wang's website. We suspect a Crocs release won't be too far behind.

The Crocs Siren clog just recently entered the scene in July and has gotten quite the VIP treatment including a solid debut in a few stylish colorways on top of a Scout Willis co-sign.

The 4-inch wonder continues to rise even more after this well-deserved lift from Feng Chen Wang.