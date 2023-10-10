Buckle Up: Feng Chen Wang & UGG Are At It Again

Back in September, Feng Chen Wang joined forces with Nike for its first-ever commercially available collaboration, which was surprisingly free of footwear (the clothes were great, though).

The incomes Wang's fourth collaboration with UGG — a welcome (and expected) sight at this point — saving the day with a punk edge take on UGG's classic cold-weather shoes.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG — available now via Feng Chen Wang's website — brings the designer's recurring phoenix motif to a gender-neutral apparel and footwear offering. Wang reimagines UGG's slip-on staple, the Tasman, with her practical design sensibilities. Offered in black and beige, the Tasman 4.0 features deconstructed suede and leather uppers, topped with buckled velcro straps and a removable sock liner.

1 / 5 Feng Chen Wang

As for the clothing options, Feng Chen Wang x UGG kept it short, sweet, and simple. Works for me.

If you're wondering where Wang's love for convertible clothing comes into play, like with previous collaborations, look no further. Evocative of the phoenix's transformative nature, a boxy beige fleece coat zips off into a hidden vest, and the jacket then becomes a cropped layer.

There is no extra bulk, from the looks of it (my biggest gripe with most cold-weather clothes on those days when I have to carry my jacket). The added benefit — two styles for different vibes and environments — makes it a truly innovative design.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG also offers some fleece cargo trousers, where Wang's signature phoenix silhouette partially dresses one pant leg. At the same time, a matching bucket hat with a buckle rounds out the apparel portion.

Like Wang's Nike and Crocs collaborations, the designer understands gender-neutral clothing beyond boxy t-shirts, baggy pants, and "understated" shoes. Feng Chen Wang strikes a balance between functionality and inclusivity with a dash of excitement and playfulness, and Wang's newest collaboration with UGG is another high mark.