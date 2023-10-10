Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Buckle Up: Feng Chen Wang & UGG Are At It Again

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez

Back in September, Feng Chen Wang joined forces with Nike for its first-ever commercially available collaboration, which was surprisingly free of footwear (the clothes were great, though). 

The incomes Wang's fourth collaboration with UGG — a welcome (and expected) sight at this point — saving the day with a punk edge take on UGG's classic cold-weather shoes.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG — available now via Feng Chen Wang's website — brings the designer's recurring phoenix motif to a gender-neutral apparel and footwear offering. Wang reimagines UGG's slip-on staple, the Tasman, with her practical design sensibilities. Offered in black and beige, the Tasman 4.0 features deconstructed suede and leather uppers, topped with buckled velcro straps and a removable sock liner. 

1 / 5
Feng Chen Wang

As for the clothing options, Feng Chen Wang x UGG kept it short, sweet, and simple. Works for me.

If you're wondering where Wang's love for convertible clothing comes into play, like with previous collaborations, look no further. Evocative of the phoenix's transformative nature, a boxy beige fleece coat zips off into a hidden vest, and the jacket then becomes a cropped layer. 

There is no extra bulk, from the looks of it (my biggest gripe with most cold-weather clothes on those days when I have to carry my jacket). The added benefit — two styles for different vibes and environments — makes it a truly innovative design.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG also offers some fleece cargo trousers, where Wang's signature phoenix silhouette partially dresses one pant leg. At the same time, a matching bucket hat with a buckle rounds out the apparel portion. 

Like Wang's Nike and Crocs collaborations, the designer understands gender-neutral clothing beyond boxy t-shirts, baggy pants, and "understated" shoes. Feng Chen Wang strikes a balance between functionality and inclusivity with a dash of excitement and playfulness, and Wang's newest collaboration with UGG is another high mark.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Heritage Meets Hip-Hop: Enter The World of Ballantine's x RZA
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    'We’re Not Just Yellow': Orcé's Yu-Chen Shih On Closing the Asian Shade Gap
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Loro Piana Announces Its Latest Collab With Team Europe For The 2023 Ryder Cup
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Valterri Bottas Celebrate PUMA x F1
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Feng Chen Wang x UGG 2023 collection
    Buckle Up: Feng Chen Wang & UGG Are At It Again
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are seen at night heading to celebrate Rocky's 35th birthday at Carbone. Rocky wears a beige blazer, sweater, shirt, and faded leather "jeans" from Bottega Veneta
    On His 35th Birthday, A$AP Rocky Evolved His Dad Style Into Grandad Style
    • Style
  • A rear photo of Carhartt & Nike's Dunk sneakers from 2004
    Don't Get Too Excited About the "New" Carhartt WIP Nike Dunks
    • Sneakers
  • joe burrow style
    Joe Burrow's Off-Field Style Is Officially Insano
    • Style
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • denim tears dr martens
    Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Loafers Are Works of Art
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023