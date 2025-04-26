At 90 Years Old, This Japanese Bag Brand Is Still Perfecting Its Classics

It's almost unbelievable that Yoshida & Co. has been around for 90 years now, even longer if you count the fact that founder Kichizo Yoshida started honing in on his bag-making craft at the tender age of 12.

And for all these years, Yoshida & Co. has consistently blessed fans with quality bags that prove to be just as stylish as they are functional (its many sub-labels, like PORTER, too). The reign only continues for the almost century-old bag brand.

In celebrating its 90th birthday, PORTER Yoshida & Co. will launch a special Tanker collection (being the label's most iconic series, it's only right!).

But what makes it so special other than marking a major milestone? The latest Tanker collection is made from the brand's new eco-friendly nylon (the same as the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 drop). Basically, they are still the same crisp, practical bags as before, but they are now better for the environment.

For this offering, the bags come wrapped in the lustrous, plant-based material, rendered in a pleasing (and exclusive) colorway that's not quite khaki green but not exactly brown. PORTER calls it "Coyote."

In addition to being wrapped in the shiny brown-ish nylon, the PORTER bags also come with "Traveling Map" graphics, which make up the interiors, nodding back to an OG Yoshida & Co. design. No bag has the same map arrangement, so every bag is genuinely special for this gathering.

Also, for the first time ever in the Tanker series, the PORTER bags come with their serial number. Translation: the bags just upgraded to truly one-of-a-kind PORTER gems.

The Tanker "Coyote" collection consists of seven pieces: the day pack, helmet bag, square tote, sling bag, roll bag, hip bag, and envelope bag. Catch them on PORTER's website and at select stores on April 28.

It's already been a good year for PORTER fans with beautifully patterned woven bags, "bunny" jewelry cases, and even a Zenith watch. And with this new limited edition Tanker drop, the year just got better.