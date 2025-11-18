Exotic Leather adidas Superstars Are a Little Too Luxe for Their Own Good

Thanks to a decades-long relationship with London retailer Footpatrol, adidas has taken one of its most recognizable sneakers and pushed it somewhere luxuriously weird.

The collaboration takes one of adidas’ most normal shoes and turns it into something almost decadent. It’s weird, cool, and surprisingly wild, even for a Superstar.

adidas and Footpatrol go back twenty years, and they’re celebrating the anniversary by returning to the model that started it all: the Superstar. Their first pair in 2005 became a quiet grail, a green Superstar Vintage version collectors still hunt.

This new Footpatrol x adidas Superstar sneaker keeps that Vintage shape but flips the script with an all-black ostrich leather upper, a material better known on rare Hermès Birkins (or an Italian-made adidas) than on one of adidas’ simplest sneakers.

Expected to release on adidas’ website later this year, the Footpatrol x adidas Superstar sneaker adds the boutique’s signatures in small, intentional hits. There’s the collegiate FP stamp on the heel, retro Superstar branding in gold, and a black lace dubrae with the shop’s gas-mask logo.

The wildest detail sits on the medial side: snakeskin Three Stripes, a callback to Footpatrol’s Campus 80s project from the late 2000s.

This anniversary project feels more like a continuation than a one-off. Footpatrol has spent two decades reworking adidas uppers across silhouettes like the Superstar and even the long-lost Jabbar, often leaning into luxurious materials and textured leathers.

The Superstar itself has nearly forty years of history and still stays in the spotlight through collaborations that are eye-catching, strange, or completely reimagined. This one belongs in the same limelight.

