adidas’ Ultra-Thicc Superstar Is a Sparkly Diva in the Spotlight

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

adidas’ most literal superstar reveals its true form to shine like the icon it is, with the sparkly adidas Originals Superstar II showing exactly how to maximize its shine in the spotlight.

The adidas Superstar sneaker has tread many paths and crossed many worlds of talent across culture since the 1970s. From Run-D.M.C.’s 1986 anthem “My Adidas” to Pharrell’s 2015 "Supercolor Pack," to later becoming a skate staple for Zoo York riders in the early 2000s and even receiving a quiet blessing from Miuccia Prada, the Superstar has always been the go-to adidas shoe.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

But if the Superstar is the main character, one of the most important shoes in sneaker history, the Superstar II is the upstart diva. It embraces its legacy but also brings all the drama with a blinding makeover. 

This sparkly adidas Superstar II shoe lightly reworks the classic with cleaner uppers and sharper lines while staying grounded in that unmistakable three-stripe DNA, complete with the bowling-style shell toe and low-profile leather silhouette. 

But where it truly shines is in its finish. The upper is covered in black Swarovski-style crystals, including the Three Stripes and heel tab, giving it a disco-ready gloss that demands attention.

Available later this year for $120 on adidas’ website, the sparkly sneaker is part of a wider Superstar II wave featuring options as odd as pony-hair uppers printed with cow patterns.

This rhinestone edition is the one made for the spotlight, the Superstar stepping into its diva era, all glam and ready to belt out the high notes.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
