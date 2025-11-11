Sick of Being Cute, the adidas Superstar Became a Rugged Boot

Thanks to the playful help of Japanese retailer atmos’ pink womenswear imprint, adidas is giving its Superstar the boot.

The heritage basketball sneaker has been reworked into a thick, black platform that feels part Chelsea on top and muck boot on the bottom.

A sneaker that’s walked everywhere from hip-hop’s early days to Prada runways is now built to tower above both. The atmos pink x adidas Originals Superstar Boot takes the Superstar into full utility mode, a hybrid equally suitable for city puddles or festival mud.

The design doubles down on function with an ultra-thick midsole and grippy outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Otherwise, however, the Superstar Boot acknowledges its Superstar DNA with the classic shell toe and black leather upper, while the profile is sleek enough to edge into Chelsea boot territory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Atmos pink knows how to bring out adidas’ most creative side, often reworking icons like the Predator Absolute, Stan Smith, and Superstar into ultra-elegant makeovers.

Even when experimenting with GORE-TEX or other technical materials, atmos pink is most comfortable finding a space between performance and play.

Available November 22 on adidas’ website for about $140, this is one of the most stacked collabs in recent memory from the duo. Turns out, 56 years later, the Superstar is still finding new ways to stand tall.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.