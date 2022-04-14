Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Time Machines Look a Lot Like Fred Perry & Nicholas Daley's SS22 Collection

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Fred Perry
1 / 7

Fred Perry's collaborative roster is not only stacked; it delivers. As we roll into the warming weeks of spring, Nicholas Daley steps back into the spotlight to offer up another 70s time capsule for Spring/Summer 2022.

Given Fred Perry's impressive rooting in British subcultural moments throughout history, it's only right that its collaborative roster holds the same weight. One creative partner could never be enough; there are far too many facets of the brand's archive and historical relevance that requires exploration, which is best-achieved byways of several perceptions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The brand has achieved this effortlessly over the years by connecting with like-minds – not necessarily aesthetically speaking, but rather in their understanding of subcultural history and the importance of fashion within those moments.

This boils down to an intimate, mutual interest and understanding, expressed through personal dress. Most recently, it was the turn of Raf Simons to rethink Fred Perry's archival pieces. There have been countless seasonal entries from Raf over the years, but this was certainly one of the strongest.

Next in line is Nicholas Daley. If I were to summarize what a FP x Nicholas Daley collab collection looks like, I'd say "time capsule."

From collection to collection, the pair manage to encapsulate eras of black British counterculture by focusing on the power of music. Spring/Summer 2022's iteration offers an intimate exploration of the British Southern soul boy scene of the 1970s through references from key cultural icons of the time.

Pieces within the collection are designed with a rich palette of retro colors that includes "Ecru," "Milky Blue," "Navy," "Cabernet," and "Roasted Pecan."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You can shop the new Nicholas Daley x Fred Perry SS22 collection online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • Everything Going Down for Highsnobiety’s Not In London
  • A Grass Green Fred Perry Polo Shirt, Dyed With Actual Grass
  • Actually, Fendi's $1,500 Luxury Red Wing Boots Are Kind of a Steal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now