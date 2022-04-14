Time Machines Look a Lot Like Fred Perry & Nicholas Daley's SS22 Collection

Fred Perry's collaborative roster is not only stacked; it delivers. As we roll into the warming weeks of spring, Nicholas Daley steps back into the spotlight to offer up another 70s time capsule for Spring/Summer 2022.

Given Fred Perry's impressive rooting in British subcultural moments throughout history, it's only right that its collaborative roster holds the same weight. One creative partner could never be enough; there are far too many facets of the brand's archive and historical relevance that requires exploration, which is best-achieved byways of several perceptions.

The brand has achieved this effortlessly over the years by connecting with like-minds – not necessarily aesthetically speaking, but rather in their understanding of subcultural history and the importance of fashion within those moments.

This boils down to an intimate, mutual interest and understanding, expressed through personal dress. Most recently, it was the turn of Raf Simons to rethink Fred Perry's archival pieces. There have been countless seasonal entries from Raf over the years, but this was certainly one of the strongest.

Next in line is Nicholas Daley. If I were to summarize what a FP x Nicholas Daley collab collection looks like, I'd say "time capsule."

From collection to collection, the pair manage to encapsulate eras of black British counterculture by focusing on the power of music. Spring/Summer 2022's iteration offers an intimate exploration of the British Southern soul boy scene of the 1970s through references from key cultural icons of the time.

Pieces within the collection are designed with a rich palette of retro colors that includes "Ecru," "Milky Blue," "Navy," "Cabernet," and "Roasted Pecan."

You can shop the new Nicholas Daley x Fred Perry SS22 collection online now.