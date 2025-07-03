Converse’s Skate Loafer Is Business up Top, Kickflips Below

Converse isn’t done with loafers, not even close. Dropping this summer, the new All-Star Coupe BT Loafer feels like Converse’s slickest take yet on the formal leather slip-on.

Over the past few years, Converse has quietly become a loafer lab, releasing everything from chunky Trekwaves to fuzzy suede collabs and grandpa-chic penny slip-ons. But this one? This is the refined variant, like a greatest hits album cut for the businessman who’s skate-curious.

You’ve got the polished all-black body, subtle horsebit detailing, and a gently curved cup sole that stops it from going full dress shoe.

There’s a stealthy versatility at play here. The silhouette is sleeker than its All-Star cousins but still unmistakably Converse.

Converse 1 / 5

The Coupe BT borrows elements from some of the dressiest, most suave Converse loafers we’ve seen. And we’ve seen a lot. Not just from Converse, either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It joins the broader sneaker-loafer movement, where performance-minded brands are creating formal-ish hybrids that stay true to their roots. New Balance first went viral for its dad shoe-coded loafers last year, igniting the spark for everyone from sportswear giant Nike to trail running specialists HOKA to create their own techy, sophisticated steppers. Even Vans has a skate loafer now.

Against this varied backdrop of weird and wonderful sneaker-loafers, Converse’s Coupe BT keeps things classic. It might just be the casual loafer’s final Pokémon evolution, a little slick, a little weird, and built for a future where post-sneaker style is starting to settle into something subtler.

Expect the All-Star Coupe BT Loafer to drop at Converse on July 18 for around $140.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.