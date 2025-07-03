Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Converse’s Skate Loafer Is Business up Top, Kickflips Below

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Converse isn’t done with loafers, not even close. Dropping this summer, the new All-Star Coupe BT Loafer feels like Converse’s slickest take yet on the formal leather slip-on.

Over the past few years, Converse has quietly become a loafer lab, releasing everything from chunky Trekwaves to fuzzy suede collabs and grandpa-chic penny slip-ons. But this one? This is the refined variant, like a greatest hits album cut for the businessman who’s skate-curious.

You’ve got the polished all-black body, subtle horsebit detailing, and a gently curved cup sole that stops it from going full dress shoe. 

There’s a stealthy versatility at play here. The silhouette is sleeker than its All-Star cousins but still unmistakably Converse.

The Coupe BT borrows elements from some of the dressiest, most suave Converse loafers we’ve seen. And we’ve seen a lot. Not just from Converse, either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It joins the broader sneaker-loafer movement, where performance-minded brands are creating formal-ish hybrids that stay true to their roots. New Balance first went viral for its dad shoe-coded loafers last year, igniting the spark for everyone from sportswear giant Nike to trail running specialists HOKA to create their own techy, sophisticated steppers. Even Vans has a skate loafer now.

Against this varied backdrop of weird and wonderful sneaker-loafers, Converse’s Coupe BT keeps things classic. It might just be the casual loafer’s final Pokémon evolution, a little slick, a little weird, and built for a future where post-sneaker style is starting to settle into something subtler.

Expect the All-Star Coupe BT Loafer to drop at Converse on July 18 for around $140.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
