Are Snow Boots Actually Fashionable Now?

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

A good pair of snow boots, first and foremost, have to be functional. They have to be windproof, waterproof, and protective, not to mention super warm and comfortable.

But, as is often the case when all these requirements are met, aesthetically snow boots tend to look a little, well, meh.

Naming no names (you know who you are), snow boots are traditionally prone to lurid patterns, garish branding, and Michelin Man-like designs. In short: they, more often than not, suck. Hard.

However, as FUBUKI, the minimalist Japanese snow boot label founded by Swedes, Kalle Norman and Christofer Ljunggren, is now proving, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case.

FUBUKI, which officially launched in 2019, is a brand making snow boots fashionable. Without sacrificing functionality, FUBUKI’s Niseko 2.0 boasts the best of both worlds: practicality and objectively stylish design. 

Each of its boots come equipped with an EVA outer shell, a soft polyester liner, and a shock-absorbing heel. Underfoot there’s also a cleated rubber sole, a reinforced ankle for increased stability, and a cushioned midsole for good measure.

Aesthetically, though, is where FUBUKI’s snow boots impress no end.

Inspired by traditional, northern Japanese road worker boots, according to the brand, the Niseko 2.0 is a minimalist boot derived from bells and whistles, that doesn’t need extra glam.

They’re nice boots, realized in nice colors, and aren’t too dissimilar to a pair of luxe Prada Monolith booties. But, instead of costing nearly $1,500, FUBUKI’s Niseko 2.0 are a much more modest (and more reasonable) $150 big ones.

“In a world where tough and resistant so often means rigid and boring, FUBUKI represents an off-piste path for those who confidently carve their own tracks on winter’s blank canvas,” reads FUBUKI’s website.

To me, though, it’s not quite as deep as that. But instead, it’s simply a style-savvy brand in FUBUKI making objectively great looking snow boots.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
