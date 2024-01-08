Snow Peak’s Winter New Balances Are Seriously Cold

Winter boots don’t get much better than Snow Peak’s New Balance Niobium C_3, a winterized iteration of the sneaker label’s epochal 580 silhouette.

Designed in collaboration with New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio, a sub-label that predominantly focuses on fusing classic American staples with Japanese craftsmanship, Snow Peak serves a truly modular cold weather boot equipped to tackle the most treacherous of conditions.

Visually, the boot is stunning, but scratch beneath the surface and its build is pretty impressive too.

Take the upper, for instance, that’s been crafted from a waterproof eVent textile, or the Vibram XS Trek EVO underfoot for added grip, or even the outer shell that can be removed and added as and when needed.

As if that wasn’t enough, Snow Peak’s New Balance TDS Niobium C_3 also comes with a removable inner boot made of Primaloft insulation that’s kinda like a heated duvet for the feet.

Blend all this together and what do you have? Snow Peak’s most impressive New Balance collaboration to date coming in just ahead of the pair’s modular sandal concoction from early 2022.

Priced at $299, the Snow Peak x New Balance TDS Niobium C_3 – which is available to buy now – is by no means cheap and, sure, there are plenty of other winter boots on the market that’ll cost you less.

But once you realise and understand the sheer amount of tech that’s in this shoe, not to mention the fact that we’re talking about Snow Peak and New Balance, you can see why the hype is real.