Highsnobiety
No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

At a time when Loewe, Bottega, and just about every luxury house is riffing on its skate shoes, Vans is here to remind everyone who did it first.

Dropping May 20, the brand’s latest release features three new leather takes on its most iconic silhouettes, built for the skatepark but clean enough for dinner on the pier.

Full grain Leather? On Vans? Don’t act surprised. Leather vans have been around forever, so it was only a matter of time for the brand's OTW premium line to provide an upgrade.

Even more so, your favorite fashion houses have been cooking up their own “leather Vans” for a while now. But Vans wasn’t about to sit back and watch. 

Vans
This drop reimagines the brand's signature checkerboard in embossed full-grain leather, laid across classic forms.

The checkerboard gets a hand-drawn, slightly blurred twist, landing in red, blue, and black colorways. Underfoot, Vibram® Waffle Vulc soles provide that premium grip and board-ready durability.

There’s just something about leather Vans that hits different. Sure, canvas is cool, but leather brings a sophisticated edge to proceedings. 

While the luxury world keeps dropping high-end takes on the SoCal staple, Vans is doing luxury on its own terms. And at $115 on OTW’s site, it’s a smarter flex than most designer spin-offs.

Because sometimes the best way to remind people who started it… is to do it better.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
