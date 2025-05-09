Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ New Hybrid Has HEYDUDE Energy

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Vans’ latest drop taps into the brand’s coastal heritage with a laid-back moccasin-meets-sneaker design.

The Vans Forager, featuring subtle checkerboard detailing and a no-fuss slip-on vibe, isn’t your typical waffle-soled Vans skate shoe. In fact, it looks more like the casual, uber-cushioned footwear of the comfort-oriented label HEYDUDE

The relaxed shape, earthy color palette, and slipper-light comfort make it feel closer to HEYDUDE’s ubiquitous moccasin-style shoes than anything you’d typically find in a skatepark. But it also feeds into Vans’ heritage: Before being co-opted by skaters, its footwear was designed as deck shoes. 

The Vans Forager might feel like an anomaly amongst Vans' current skate-centered output, but this shoe's closer to Vans' original mission statement than you might think. The same goes for a heap of similar more formal-leaning shoes coming from the Californian label of late: We’ve seen loafers, boat shoes, and even fuzzy mule hybrids from the Vans over the past year.

The Vans Forager is just the latest of its hybrid, deck shoe-adjacent models. And priced at just over $60, they’re dangerously close to impulse-buy territory.

However, unfortunately, the Forager isn't easy to find stateside, since it is made exclusively for Vans' Japanese market. Never been a better time to learn how to proxy!

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
