This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes

Vans' Authentic model needs no introduction as the brand's most classic silhouette ever. It truly can do no wrong, whether wrapped in its normal canvas or premium beige suede, which makes it look like a Fear of God-style sneaker.

There have been beige Vans skate shoes before, but nothing quite like this Authentic, which is extra good-looking and stylish. The latest version, called "Crepe Peyote," presents durable suede for its uppers and a transparent rubber sole, all bathed in this soothing cream-ish shade.

The design is very Fear of God-coded, echoing the fashion brand's minimalist palette which adorns its high-end clothes and shoes (Birkenstock collabs, too). Funny enough, Vans' own Premium XL mule gave us FoG "California" mule vibes.

To clarify, Fear of God and Vans haven't officially collaborated together. But if Jerry Lorenzo's brand were to take on the iconic Authentic, I imagine that it would look something like this, if not better.

Nonetheless, for those in the mood for beige skate shoes right now, Vans' new Authentic "Crepe Peyote" sneaker is currently available on Vans' Denmark website for 649,00 kr (approximately $97).

