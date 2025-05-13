Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Authentic model needs no introduction as the brand's most classic silhouette ever. It truly can do no wrong, whether wrapped in its normal canvas or premium beige suede, which makes it look like a Fear of God-style sneaker.

There have been beige Vans skate shoes before, but nothing quite like this Authentic, which is extra good-looking and stylish. The latest version, called "Crepe Peyote," presents durable suede for its uppers and a transparent rubber sole, all bathed in this soothing cream-ish shade.

Shop Vans Authentic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The design is very Fear of God-coded, echoing the fashion brand's minimalist palette which adorns its high-end clothes and shoes (Birkenstock collabs, too). Funny enough, Vans' own Premium XL mule gave us FoG "California" mule vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To clarify, Fear of God and Vans haven't officially collaborated together. But if Jerry Lorenzo's brand were to take on the iconic Authentic, I imagine that it would look something like this, if not better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nonetheless, for those in the mood for beige skate shoes right now, Vans' new Authentic "Crepe Peyote" sneaker is currently available on Vans' Denmark website for 649,00 kr (approximately $97).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$660.00
Available in:
XXSXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
  • Vans' Luxe New Slip-On Is a High-End Post-Skate Shoe
  • Forget Sneakers: Vans' Suede Moccasin Is a Classy Skate Shoe-Boot
  • Vans' Mary Jane Skate Shoes? They're Luxe, Chunked-Up Stompers Now
What To Read Next
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • Why the Endless Miu Miu-Ification of Sneakers Is a Good Thing
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
  • There's No Sweeter Contradiction Than Climbing Pants Cut From Loro Piana Cloth
  • Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now