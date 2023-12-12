Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Your Favorite ASICS Just Got a Paint Job

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

ASICS has been given the GALLERY DEPT. treatment.

Led by the rebellious contemporary artist Josué Thomas, the Los Angeles-based studio has had its hands in some of our favorite fashion collabs over the years, injecting GALLERY DEPT.'s playful motifs into brands like Lanvin and Vans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, adding ASICS into the mix (for the second time this year), GALLERY DEPT. blesses us with a painted, splattered rendition of the super-popular GT-2160.

A normcore essential, the ASICS GT-2160 sneaker is a call back to the GT-2000, building on that retro design with the latest running tech out of the Japanese brand's innovative labs. But, I wouldn't necessarily be caught running in the GALLERY DEPT. ASICS GT-2160s. They're far too nice for that.

1 / 3
ASICS

GALLERY DEPT. treats the fashion collabs they bring to life as artistic mediums. Though it is tempting to roll your eyes and even snicker at the thought of wearing functional art on your feet, the shoes are very much that.

As for The GALLERY DEPT. ASICS' GT-2160, in particular, the highlight of the sneaker is the multi-color paint splatters across the upper of the shoes.

Additionally, thanks to the special production method used to create the shoes, each pair features its own distinct splatter pattern, ensuring that the shoe that you chose is not identical to any other piece included in the drop.

1 / 6
ASICS

The remainder of the sneaker's upper features signature ASICS tweaks, a silver mesh, blue detailing, as well as a The GALLERY DEPT. fabric tag toward the heel of each shoe.

"The inspiration for this new collaborative shoe stems from moments of reflection and mindfulness in my studio," explained Thomas, founder of GALLERY DEPT.

"Seeing how my own ASICS shoes visually changed over time while working on art projects, I was inspired to replicate that concept of individualism as we developed this new GT-2160."

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$200
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Guide to Our Favorite ASICS Shoes on The Market
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • balmain olivier rousteing interview
    Balmain Found Its Unicorn: a Future in Footwear
    • Sneakers
  • perfumes
    2023, Bottled: 8 Perfumes That Defined the Year in Scent
    • Beauty
  • Models wearing Hermès scarves
    This is How Hermès Does Creative Retreats
    • Culture
  • Artist Atiba Jefferson’s at Miami Art Basel celebrating their show
    Atiba Jefferson's solo show was 27 years in the making
    • Culture
  • kith clarks adidas samba holiday 2023
    Kith, Clarks, & adidas' Chunky Sambas Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • Kanye West wears a camouflage hat, american flag jacket & black denim jeans
    How to Listen to Kanye West's New Album 'Vultures'
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023