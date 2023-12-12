Your Favorite ASICS Just Got a Paint Job

ASICS has been given the GALLERY DEPT. treatment.

Led by the rebellious contemporary artist Josué Thomas, the Los Angeles-based studio has had its hands in some of our favorite fashion collabs over the years, injecting GALLERY DEPT.'s playful motifs into brands like Lanvin and Vans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, adding ASICS into the mix (for the second time this year), GALLERY DEPT. blesses us with a painted, splattered rendition of the super-popular GT-2160.

A normcore essential, the ASICS GT-2160 sneaker is a call back to the GT-2000, building on that retro design with the latest running tech out of the Japanese brand's innovative labs. But, I wouldn't necessarily be caught running in the GALLERY DEPT. ASICS GT-2160s. They're far too nice for that.

1 / 3 ASICS

GALLERY DEPT. treats the fashion collabs they bring to life as artistic mediums. Though it is tempting to roll your eyes and even snicker at the thought of wearing functional art on your feet, the shoes are very much that.

As for The GALLERY DEPT. ASICS' GT-2160, in particular, the highlight of the sneaker is the multi-color paint splatters across the upper of the shoes.

Additionally, thanks to the special production method used to create the shoes, each pair features its own distinct splatter pattern, ensuring that the shoe that you chose is not identical to any other piece included in the drop.

1 / 6 ASICS

The remainder of the sneaker's upper features signature ASICS tweaks, a silver mesh, blue detailing, as well as a The GALLERY DEPT. fabric tag toward the heel of each shoe.

"The inspiration for this new collaborative shoe stems from moments of reflection and mindfulness in my studio," explained Thomas, founder of GALLERY DEPT.

"Seeing how my own ASICS shoes visually changed over time while working on art projects, I was inspired to replicate that concept of individualism as we developed this new GT-2160."