Garbstore FW22 Is a London Thing

It’s safe to say that for any Londoner, Garbstore has become pretty much a go-to when it comes to both menswear and womenswear shopping.

Renowned for championing emerging and independent brands since its inception in 2008, the Notting Hill-based store has been almost a driving force behind a myriad of labels we consider staples today.

While Garbstore is unapologetically generous with its work for independents, it is itself, independent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That’s why for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 editorial — which is available online now — the store has focused on all three of its in-house labels: Garbstore, The English Difference, and Drop Out Sports.

Captured by photographer Luke Fullalove in the leafy streets of London, the collection is a pleasing ensemble of premium fabrication, mixed with bold flashes of color and playful proportions.

Garbstore / Luke Fullalove 1 / 4

Ideal for transitional layering, the editorial’s key highlights include the Garbstore Goose Down Liner which is made from water-resistant nylon ripstop, alongside the navy Wool Zip Up which arrives in a relaxed fit made from premium Japanese Wool.

Garbstore / Luke Fullalove

Corduroy — a mainstay in Garbstore's mainline collections — returns this season with a box-fit wide-wale cotton cord in sand across both the Manager Blouson and the signature Ruffle Pant.

Garbstore / Luke Fullalove 1 / 4

For The English Difference — which specializes in one thing: knitwear — key pieces include the Made in England Merino Wool Crew sweaters and cardigans that take inspiration from retro sportswear.

The boxy, laid-back silhouettes are produced in classic color palettes, as well as a few fluorescent options for those who like a pop of color. Because, well, who doesn’t?