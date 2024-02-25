Sign up to never miss a drop
AVAVAV FW24 Was So Trash

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

After AVAVAV's stressful Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, internet folk flocked to their keyboards to react to the show. Some loved it and the meaning. Others not so much — they called it "trash."

When it came to the brand's next show, creative director Beate Karlsson hung on that comment, "trash." At the scene of the AVAVAV's FW24 presentation in Milan, garbage was quite literally the mood.

Two side screens on the runway presented social media comments towards the label, reading things like "This brand is a joke" and "AVAVAV is overrated."

AVAVAV even gave the audience buckets of trash to throw at the models as they walked the catwalk. No joke. And let's just say: the audience certainly followed their directions.

As the runway show commenced and models strutted out, AVAVAV's designs were greeted with balled-up paper, banana peels, smashed bottles and cans, eggs, and even some liquids.

One model, dressed in a sheer white hooded dress and AVAVAV's EASTPAK bag collab, got served with a combination of it all, resulting in a nearly drenched and stained new look.

Another in a red skirt look slipped and fell on the mess during the finale walk (and no, this wasn't another intentional runway tumble). At the same time, other models struggled to trudge through the rubbish.

Amidst the trash showers, AVAVAV FW4 also presented some hooded dress shirts, frilly mini dresses, cutout oversized hoodies, roomy stacked trousers, foldover calf boots, abnormal neckties, and Balenciaga-esque bug-eye sunglasses.

At the end of the show, Karlsson got pied during her "thank you" walk. Because how else would you close out a runway show centered around "trash" fashion?

