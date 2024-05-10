Verdy's Furry Nike Dunks Are Panda Perfection

What's better than one wonderfully hairy Nike SB Dunk by Verdy? Why, two wonderfully hairy Nike SB Dunks by Verdy, of course. After some murmurs of Verdy and Nike SB cooking up more sneakers, the designer took to Instagram to reveal yet another Dunk shoe in one of Gen Z's favorite colorways.

For the second Verdy x Nike SB Dunk, the sneaker emerges with extremely furry uppers rendered in black and white, thus forming the familiar colorblocking of a particularly trendy Nike Dunk. Try not to say "Panda Dunk" challenge in 3,2,1...

Tough, isn't it? There's no denying that Verdy's Nike Dunks ooze Panda Dunk vibes. To be honest, the designer does the Panda Dunk best (thoughts and prayers to the former crown holder).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And technically, Verdy's Dunks are genuine Panda Dunks. In addition to excellent furry nod, Verdy's newest SB Dunk draws inspiration from Vick, one of the designer's famous characters who happens to be part rabbit and part panda.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We've seen Vick's floppy ears and tripped-out expression grace several Verdy pieces over the years (it even got a Swatch moment, recently). Now, Vick is getting its own Nike SB Dunk. Its face even lands on the sneaker's heel.

Verdy's Visty Dunks featured ribbed and furry textures, whereas the Vick Verdy Dunks goes full fur mode, from the looks of it. Well, the soles are still rubber (even though a hairy base would be pretty awesome).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Verdy Nike Dunk Low "Vick" is said to be a "Friends & Family" exclusive colorway, meaning the "real Panda Dunk" may not get a wider release (sorry to the Panda lovers). However, that still leaves those cotton candy-colored "Visty" Dunks on the table for Summer '24. Oh, and I can't leave out those Nike Air Max Ishods.

Regardless, it's about to be a good summer for Verdy fans — well, if they can cop those already hyped sneakers.