Highsnobiety
Neither Bleumode Nor GCDS Care Much for Subtlety

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Upstart luxury label GCDS doesn't abide by the notions of stealth luxury. The six-year-old Italian company has indulged in intentional over-branding since its inception, even as the industry left logomania in the rearview.

This earnest indulgence is a neat match to the tastes of Julien Boudet, better known as Bleumode. The French photographer has a deep appreciation for flashy opulence and fine art — sometimes simultaneously.

Bleumode has thus created GCDS' latest season-free logo campaign, experimenting with the proportions and patterning of GCDS' all-caps logo in the creation of custom wraps for a motorcycle and sports car.

This campaign imagery feels like a natural extension of the artworks Bleumode recently presented for the "FORGET ME NOT" exhibit. These photographs spotlighted sportscars wrapped in the logos of famous fashion houses, occasionally filling them with thematic shoe boxes to match.

Less of a comment on consumerism and more a celebration of the power baked into these logos, Bleumode's GCDS campaign has a similar bent.

Aside from some barely-there garments, leggings, and fuzzy mules, the shoot is basically bereft of GCDS clothing: this logo campaign is, appropriately, all about the branding.

The end result is both worshipful of GCDS' four-letter logo and almost deconstructive in how it pares back the bike and car to their basest silhouettes, shrouding the core make and model in white wrapping.

It's less about clothing and more about the "vibe," as the kids say (I think).

Still, Bleumode has partially tapped into both the GCDS' bare-skin appeal and youthful irreverence — remember, the brand is especially well known for its cartoon collabs. Seems like it's been a winning formula thus far, why mess with success?

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
