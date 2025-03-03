Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dickies' Baggy Workwear Goes From Big To Enormous

Written by Tom Barker

Dickies selection of workwear pants is already on the baggier side of things. However, FUTURE ARCHIVE, a brand established by Japanese retailer BEAMS, is taking Dickies trousers to new extremes. 

The two brands have combined on a series of double-knee designs (a classic style of durable workwear) in hard-wearing cotton twill (a fabric ordinarily found on old-school workwear). The only thing not typical of blue-collar-inspired legwear is the size of these collaborative pants.

While just falling short of the gargantuan levels of JNCO jeans, FUTURE ARCHIVE is delivering some hefty pairs of Dickies. 

The wide-legged pants will be released on March 7, available from the BEAMS Harajuku Annex store, where all items from the FUTURE ARCHIVE line are sold. For my fellow baggy pant wearers outside of Japan, it's unfortunately going to be difficult to acquire a pair of these.

This is now the fourth installment of FUTURE ARCHIVE x Dickies and with every new edition, they continue to deliver oversized brilliance.

While some are trying to redeem skinny pants, and Kendrick is flying the flag for bootcuts, FUTURE ARCHIVE and Dickies remain strong and declare: Baggy is better.

