The Stars Show Out for adidas’ Biggest Superstar (EXCLUSIVE)

What do a K-pop icon, a rap legend, and a fashion anarchist have in common? The adidas Superstar, a sneaker with its own catalog of milestones, greatest hits, and on-screen cameos.

The latest campaign, the cinematic and surreal “Superstar, The Original,” taps into that legacy while reintroducing the silhouette for a new generation, complete with updated Superstars and reworked adidas gear built for wherever your path leads.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the campaign unfolds across two short films, Pyramids and Clocks, that sit somewhere between Tarantino cool and Shyamalan surreal.

Photographer and director Thibaut Grevet handles the visuals, cutting together dreamlike sequences of next-gen superstars in Superstars: Missy Elliott, Jennie, GloRilla, Anthony Edwards, and Teezo Touchdown, to name a few. The thesis? Timelessness, the kind of creative captaincy it takes to make something that outlasts trend cycles and defines an era.

Which brings us to the shoes. The Superstar II returns in two classic colorways, black/white and white/black, alongside the iconic Firebird Tracksuit. Both arrive slightly reworked, with cleaner uppers and sharper lines, still grounded in that three-stripe DNA.

Both are timeless in their own right, with the Superstar carrying its own impressive list of accolades. The Superstar has not only attracted talent, but in many cases been used as a canvas for creating grails.

From Pharrell’s Supercolor Pack and Run-DMC’s 1986 anthem “My Adidas,” to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s game-changing hook shot and Zoo York skaters kick-flipping through the city, the Superstar has moved through time as the go-to.

“Superstar, The Original” is a celebration of one of the most important silhouettes in footwear, something we keep coming back to, whether you’re up for a Grammy, Game 3, or just need something to top off your rotation and highlight your own stardom.

