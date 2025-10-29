Fashion's Most Extreme Eyewear Brand Can Also Do Simple

Gentle Monster thrives on thrill. This South Korean eyewear label doesn’t open new stores, but creates 14-story retail shrines punctuated with absurdly large figurines. When it decides to bling-out eyewear, it creates elaborately overaccessorized frames.

This is a brand that operates in extremes, a mindset clearly present in Gentle Monster's Fall 2025 collection. In this case, it's the extreme of the ordinary.

Trust Gentle Monster to turn a collection launch into a movie.

Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, a photographer and filmmaker previously entrusted with making work for everyone from Balenciaga to Aphex Twin, Gentle Monster's seasonal clip features the Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and is aptly titled THE HUNT.

In the campaign video, just shy of two minutes long, a red-dressed Schafer is hunted by an axe-wielding gang while wearing Gentle Monster’s new clean glasses.

Schafer's silver-framed, slim-shaped eyewear reflects a more refined Gentle Monster offering.

Other minimalist frames, releasing on November 6 via the brand’s website, include similarly plain dainty frames and regular squared-off shapes made of acetate.

They’re objectively simple glasses. But in the context of them being made by fashion’s favorite experimental eyewear label, they feel especially extreme.

