Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fashion's Most Extreme Eyewear Brand Can Also Do Simple

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Gentle Monster
1 / 3

Gentle Monster thrives on thrill. This South Korean eyewear label doesn’t open new stores, but creates 14-story retail shrines punctuated with absurdly large figurines. When it decides to bling-out eyewear, it creates elaborately overaccessorized frames.

This is a brand that operates in extremes, a mindset clearly present in Gentle Monster's Fall 2025 collection. In this case, it's the extreme of the ordinary.

Shop Gentle Monster
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Trust Gentle Monster to turn a collection launch into a movie. 

Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, a photographer and filmmaker previously entrusted with making work for everyone from Balenciaga to Aphex Twin, Gentle Monster's seasonal clip features the Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and is aptly titled THE HUNT.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the campaign video, just shy of two minutes long, a red-dressed Schafer is hunted by an axe-wielding gang while wearing Gentle Monster’s new clean glasses. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Schafer's silver-framed, slim-shaped eyewear reflects a more refined Gentle Monster offering.

Other minimalist frames, releasing on November 6 via the brand’s website, include similarly plain dainty frames and regular squared-off shapes made of acetate. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

They’re objectively simple glasses. But in the context of them being made by fashion’s favorite experimental eyewear label, they feel especially extreme.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Simple Switch Made New Balance's Matcha-Flavored Dad Shoe Extra Delicious
  • Only the Power of Virgil Abloh Could Revive One of Fashion's Great Lost Retailers
  • One of Fashion's Great Young Talents Reinvigorates Its OG Conservationist
  • Recession Indicator Fashion Has Never Been Hotter
  • One of Fashion's Foremost Geniuses Goes Solo (Again)
What To Read Next
  • Engines Roar in Austin: Trojan Wins the Weekend With The All New G.O.A.T.
  • Too Cold for Birkenstock Clogs? It's Time for Shearling Birkenstock Clogs
  • C.P. Company Dreams of a Glossy Future
  • Fashion's Most Extreme Eyewear Brand Can Also Do Simple
  • Cartier’s Miami Boutique Is the Design District’s Newest Gem
  • COMME des GARÇONS Hiking Gear Is No Gimmick
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now