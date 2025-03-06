Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style

Where Gentle Monster leads, all other glasses-makers follow. The South Korean eyewear brand has set the standard for stylish glasses with fashion-forward designs too good to be relegated solely to sun protection or disguising eye bags (though they do that, too). 

Gentle Monster's glasses embody an ultra-camp quality, offering both mega-thin frames and subversively sculptural silhouettes, fearlessly reclaiming once-uncool shapes. It's taken some doing but, now, Gentle Monster has proven its mettle and earned an ardent following, with a gaggle of other eyewear labels focusing their frames on the action.

shop gentle monster here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Where sunglasses once were merely an outfit topper, maybe a luxury flex at most, Gentle Monster's eyewear is sometimes the main attraction.

Its Sailor Moon-inspired bejeweled shades and Central Cee-approved jelly candy glasses are too good to play second-fiddle, as Gentle Monster’s legion of young devotees — and rival eyewear companies — know. Smart partnerships with A-list talent like BLACKPINK's JENNIE and provocative campaigns keep the heat on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Gentle Monster has even crossed over to Hollywood, with young folks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet partial to its edgy offerings. This is not least because Gentle Monster's cache has swelled so much that it regularly partners with labels like Maison Margiela, which once only worked with Berlin glasses company Mykita.

Gentle Monster’s influence seldom manifests as a 1:1 replica, to be clear. It's more of inspiration via aura, as peers adapt Gentle Monster’s Wacky Glasses Energy to their own devices.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Had Gentle Monster not paved the way for weirder shades, in other words, there'd likely be far fewer adventurous sunglasses today.

You can see threads of Gentle Monster's approach in the debut eyewear offering from footwear brand Camper’s high-end Camper Labs imprint, with one pair of silver-pronged frames recalling Gentle Monster's mega-metal renderings.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bottega Veneta, the reigning champ of woven leather, has created chunky shades with textural intrigue while SUNNEI recently issued some experimental goggle-like shapes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

On the more affordable side, young labels like Our Legacy and Song for the Mute are dabbling with thin metal frames that drop off the rims of the glasses. Even the OG slim sunnies label, Mykita, is quietly releasing sportier styles that feel more progressive, more fashion-savvy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

None of it directly bites off Gentle Monster, necessarily, and Gentle Monster certainly didn't invent thin metal frames nor wacky chunksters. But perhaps due to Gentle Monster's omnipresence, eyewear is really starting to feel Gentle Monster-coded.

Even if you step back and assess the other trends reshaping the eyewear business, like corpcore and the "hot librarian" look's “Bayonetta”-style cat eye and oval silhouettes, you see a throughline.

Said trend cycles laid the groundwork for the TikTok-fueled boom of competing glasses made by other brands, like Miu Miu’s Regard sunglasses and Jacquemus' Capri.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Gentle Monster had to flex so the hot librarian could sashay.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

adidasJapan
$145.00
Available in:
42 2/343 1/34444 2/346
Human MadeZip-Up Work Jacket
$590.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Museum of Peace & QuietWordmark Boat Tote
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Finally, a First Real Look at Justin Bieber's Mysterious Clothing Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Real or Faux, the Refurgence Is Ongoing
    • Style
  • Moncler's Monster Trail Sneaker Is as Techy as It Is Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Awake NY & Coca-Cola's Capsule Collection is 'The Real Thing'
    • Style
  • Monster Hunter's Masterpiece PUMA Low-Top Is a Textured Banger
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike SB’s Killer Jordan 4 Hybrid Skate Sneaker Is Back & Beautifully Blue
    • Sneakers
  • In Beautiful Beige, adidas' Samba-ish Tobacco Sneaker Is Smoking Hot
    • Sneakers
  • RANRA's Artisan Technical Gear Is Both Archaic and Cutting-Edge
    • Style
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
    • Style
  • The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now