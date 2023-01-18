Girard-Perregaux's Laureto Absolute Watch Gets Elemental

Entering a new year is all about keeping ourselves in check. With that comes a self-expectation to ensure we see the value in every second, minute, and hour of the day. Putting each to its best use starts with strong timekeeping, right? The likes offered by new Girard-Perregaux's two-piece Laureto Absolute watch offering.

It's fair to assume that most would prefer to live life off the clock, reveling in the moment. Unfortunately, life tends to dictate the opposite to be true. That being said, if you're going to ensure you operate on time, all the time, you'd want to do it with a luxury watch.

The watch market has plenty of timepieces worthy of writing home about; your Rolex, APs, and so on are all solid choices, but Girard-Perregaux certainly shouldn't go overlooked should you endeavor to enter the luxury market.

Within its extensive range, the Laureto Absolute has proven itself a universal favorite thanks to its contemporary style, masterfully lightweight, and sporty influence. It's an easy wear for any watch enthusiast and one that's undergone a series of refreshes to prove its versatility across material and color finishes.

It's the watch that takes center stage as Girard-Perregaux embarks on its first launch of the year, offering two new iterations of the watch, which now take an elemental influence as foundation.

Available for purchase online now, the two new options are dubbed "Light & Shade" and "Light & Fire" thanks to the colorings thanks to their unique case colorings.

As limited as they are unique, the striking red "Light & Fire" iteration bares only 18 units, making it a true collector's item.