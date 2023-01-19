Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

See Givenchy FW23 Through Tyga's Eyes

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Tyga's enthusiasm is infectious. The "Taste" rapper knows his, well, taste and can't help but get excited about the stuff that gets him going.

So it was with Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2023, which the luxury house presented on January 18 with Tyga sitting front row, enjoying a first-hand view of creative director Matthew M. Williams' new vision.

And what a vision it was: Williams explored disparate sartorial cues, from ragged post-streetwear layers to sleek tailoring, interspersed with unexpected pattern, textural deconstruction, and shit-kicking boots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Virisa Yong
1 / 3

Needless to say, dressed in full Givenchy himself, Tyga was into it.

"This show was dope. 10/10," he enthused to Highsnobiety. "I appreciate the seamless balance of streetwear with formal and structured fits. Matthew M. Williams did a great job with this collection and you can really see the elevation of Givenchy."

Givenchy
1 / 10

Indeed, the collection is one of Williams' more advanced Givenchy offerings. Nothing was as it seemed: Williams' blacked-out suits had squared-off power shoulders, his leather shorts zipped-off at mid-thigh, his sweatsuits deemed an "all-sweats occasion suit."

Some of Williams' signature cues cropped up throughout, like his penchant for billowing militaria, surprisingly dyed faux fur, workwear references (notice the luxe double knee pants), and ripped jeans that raise deconstruction to an art form.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Def the best and my fav collection so far I’ve seen from Matthew and Givenchy," Tyga exclaimed. "Great job!!! Layers and details! Incredible."

Layers indeed: some of the show's wildest looks piled on a striking mix of unexpected non-basics, mesh-knit sweaters hidden beneath piled-on T-shirts and work pants shredded into genderless skirts.

Those skirts were perhaps the most inside that Williams' Givenchy has ever gotten: they subtly reference an archival photograph of Hubert de Givenchy, the house's founder, wearing a sweater tied around his waist.

Williams reinterpreted that image as "self-expression through the imbuement of personal gestures into clothes," which gives his collection a tangible sense of freedom. Style these disparate layers atop each other, underneath, individually, however you like.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It all comes back to personal style through wearable clothes, which is how Williams has so effortlessly hooked stylish admirers like Playboi Carti, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and, of course, Tyga.

They know a good thing when they see it and, once again, Williams' Givenchy is offering them a very good thing.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • sacai FW25: Where the Wild UGGs Are
  • _J.L-A.L_'s FW25 Menswear Is on Another Planet (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now