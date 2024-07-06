Pharrell's FW24 Louis Vuitton Campaign Is For Horse Guys

Pharrell's new Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 menswear campaign does some seriously stylish horsing around.

Shot by Colin Dodgson, the maison's latest advertising endeavor builds on creative director Pharrell Williams' take on the Yeehaw Agenda. A nod to the rich history of Black and Indigenous cowboys, P remixed Western-inspired attire with nods to streetwear and collaborations with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations.

Louis Vuitton / Colin Dodgson 1 / 2

Off the runway and in front of Dodgson's lens, the collection is set against a backdrop of sprawling, snowy mountains — and it gets an extra boost from some furry friends. One shot features a model on horseback, sporting Damier-check denim and Louis Vuitton's ultra-luxe Timberlands. In another, the same horse nuzzles a pixelated "Damoflage" puffer.

Other key pieces that make an appearance in the campaign: Pharrell's turquoise Speedy bag, turquoise-accented 3.0 Millionaires sunglasses, and the LV Texan, a cowboy boot created alongside an expert bootmaker in Texas.

Louis Vuitton / Colin Dodgson 1 / 2

Louis Vuitton's embrace of cowboy-core comes at just the right time. Thanks to pop culture phenomena like Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and Bella Hadid's embrace of all things equestrian (she's dating an actual cowboy), "horse girl" style — fringe, denim, and prairie dresses — are everywhere. Louis Vuitton gives the horse guys something, too.