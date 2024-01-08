At the 2024 Golden Globes, Menswear Slayed

Just a few days ago, we were blowing noise makers and screaming, "Happy New Year!" Now, it's officially awards season, baby. And the 81st Golden Globe Awards are here to lead the way.

This year's most-nominated movies and series include Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Bear, and quiet luxury royalty Succession — projects that had us glued to our TVs and social media feeds as we live-chatted through it all. Not to mention, how could we forget the style moments like Barbiecore and ludicrously capacious bags?

The 2024 Golden Globes's red carpet was also plentiful in fashion, naturally. There were dramatic trains, lots of sheer lace, brooches, and moms.

The real treat was the menswear, which delivered some of the best-dressed moments of the evening from Billie Eilish to Charles Melton. Let's dive into them, shall we?

Billie Eilish

Getty Images / Monica Schipper

Billie Eilish advances her best dressin' era with a sublime Willy Chavarria moment. Our cover star just gets it.

Colman Domingo

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

Colman Domingo attended the Golden Globes in an excellent Louis Vuitton suit, with beautiful broaches for the cherry on top.

Celine Song

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

Celine Song wore Loewe to the Golden Globe Awards, and let's just say: she nailed it.

Charles Melton

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

Charles Melton looked great in his Giorgio Armani suit. He gets extra points for his Golden Globe date (hey, mom!).

Jeffrey Wright

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

Jeffrey Wright knows the power of a classic suit and tie look.

Ariana Greenblatt

Getty Images / Michael TRAN

Ariana Greenblatt, the star you are in this seriously good Saint Laurent 'fit.

Bella Ramsey

Getty Images / John Salangsang

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is back with another red carpet banger. One might say: they should be Prada of this look.