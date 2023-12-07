Billie Eilish Is in Her "Best-Dressed" Era

Billie Eilish has had many standout fashion moments over the years, most of them quite relaxed as is her usual style persuasion. Her Dec 3 red carpet look at the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures though? An ultra-refined hit.

Eilish was decked out in a pinstriped brown blazer over a matching, carpet-grazing pencil skirt, both from Jean Paul Gaultier, with her head wrapped in a scarf that was pure luxury babushka, as one admirer posited.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The impressively debonair, daring look was perfectly styled with little wire glasses and a simple silver chain, from Chrome Hearts, adding just an edge of renegade flair to Eilish's already sleek silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Previously styled over the years by the likes of Samantha Burkhart and Amanda Marten, Eilish was styled by Andrew Mukamal this time around.

Mukamal is also the discerning eye behind Margot Robbie’s recent Barbie Girl looks and red

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

carpet moments, so he clearly knows how to level up even the best-dressed women.

Eilish's look has a little bit of everything: the maxi length of the skirt contrasts with the pinstriped suit jacket up top, for instance, playing with traditionally masculine and feminine vibes. The headscarf, which is such a classically urbane accessory, doesn’t feel dated on the young star, thanks to her elegant makeup and edgy accents, which include a bit of teeth bling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As Eilish first rose to fame, she made a name for herself by embracing genderfluid looks. So much so that the singer had to defend her fashion choices in May 2023, when she swapped her usual oversized jersey 'n jeans look for a more feminine dress.

Personal style is such a personal thing that you'd think that it'd not matter to anyone else what Eilish does with her own body. That being said, though Eilish's outfits have always been admirably distinctive, her latest looks are objectively more Fashion, though there's still ample Eilish charm.

She's not just wearing JPG: Eilish is doing JPG her own way. Now that she's broken all the other rules of red carpet style, it's time to outdress everyone else.