Dreaming IRL With Gucci x The North Face FW21

This article, published on December 27, 2021, was updated on January 11, 2022

As 2021 wraps, there's much to be said about the year's biggest collaborations and why Gucci x The North Face was perhaps the biggest of 'em all. As if the first drop wasn't enough, Gucci and The North Face just got back together for a second collection, launching just before winter unleashes its worst.

In a beautifully-shot campaign revealed exclusively to Highsnobiety, Gucci & The North Face's latest line is given dream-like treatment by twin photographers and directors Jalan and Jibril Durimel, who lensed models amidst Iceland's ethereal landscapes.

Retro TNF gear inspired Gucci to create the 130+-piece collaborative collection, which transform old-school Nuptse jackets, duvet coats, wading pants, and shoulder bags with vivid organic patterns, all-over monograms, and plentiful co-branding.

Eco-conscious craft also appears throughout, from the certifiably "Responsible" down insulation to the ECONYL that replaces conventional nylon.

Furthermore, any Gucci x TNF purchases will be packaged to minimize waste by utilizing cardboard and paper from "sustainably-managed forest sources," Gucci says, plus a reduced reliance on extraneous shopping bags and boxes.

You can shop select pieces from the Gucci x TNF collab on Gucci's website, select Gucci stores, and The North Face flagships in New York, Tokyo, Beijing, and Shanghai.

For the full experience, though, you'll have to visit thematic pop-ups opening on January 11 at Gucci's 5th Avenue, Aspen, Chicago, and Toronto stores. In the meantime, check out the entire Gucci x TNF line-up in detail below.

Outerwear

From big, puffy coats to insulated vests, there's a Gucci x TNF piece for any wintery occasion. Plus, the bigger garments are perfect canvases to display the collaboration's lush natural prints.

Jackets, Knitwear

Who'd have thought that some of the collection's best pieces would be the knitwear? Goodbye ugly Christmas sweaters!

Blouses, Dresses

Gucci has already mastered the cottagecore ethos and it brought TNF along for the ride, subtly fastening its romantic wares with silver snap buttons.

Hoodies, Tops

When you wanna rep Gucci x TNF on the daily without layering up in a big puffer, the gorgeous illustrations printed atop these staples will do the trick.

Pants

As cool as the patterned track pants are, the monogrammed mountain pants and waders take the cake.

Shoes

Trek the mountain in your Gucci x TNF hiking boots, then slip into the fleece slides at base camp for max cozy.

Bags

Daypacks, shoulder bags, slings — what more could you want? Well, perhaps a Gucci x TNF Nalgene.

Hats, Accessories

Top off the 'fit with a matching Gucci x TNF cap, preferably a bucket hats with oversized straps to keep your lid secure.