Gucci's Horsebit Now Comes in Rubber

in StyleWords By Ana Calderon

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Gucci’s Horsebit signature, and the motif still forms a major part of most luxury closets. Inspired by the English racing set, it was first introduced to the world alongside Gucci’s signature leather loafers. The hardware application has always conveyed a sense of elegance. Now, the Italian house reimagines the iconic Horsebit symbol with these Gucci Rubber Sandals.

Although it's best known as a leather goods house, Gucci has been taking over the rubber sandals game for a while now. Under Alessandro Michele’s direction, the Italian house went for a distinctive ‘70s retro style, but it has always made time to subtly cater to current trends. Last year, the brand introduced your childhood jelly sandals to your adult closet. This summer, the Gucci Rubber Sandals come back in a bolder version.

These sandals feature an open-toe silhouette to rock during spring or summer. Entirely composed of rubber, the house replaces its signature Horsebit hardware with the same gummy material for a casual spin. Gucci opts for a chunky sole unit that showcases the label’s GG logo below for a trekking shoe illusion. The velcro fastening at the back of the sandal offers easy and customizable fastening.

By now, we all own a pair of rubber sandals in our closets. Whether it’s a pair of flip-flops or classic Crocs, the waterproof material looks set to dominate yet another season. However, if you want to up your game with a luxurious version of the puddle shoe, these Gucci Rubber Sandals are your way to go.

Shop the new Gucci rubber sandals below.

