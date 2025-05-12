Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Grailed Rainbow Watch Grows Up

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

You want color? This watch gives you the whole spectrum.

Indie watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is rewiring one of horology’s most opulent flexes in its own image with the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow. 

Rainbow gem-set watches aren’t exactly what you casually ask your local Authorized Dealer for. These are end-game pieces, usually reserved for long-time clients or priced like a down payment on a Swiss villa... or the villa itself. Think Stormzy’s rainbow Audemars Piguet, Messi’s “Tutti Frutti” Yacht-Master, or Pusha T pulling up to the 2025 Met Gala in a fully iced Rainbow Daytona.

Shop H. Moser & Cie
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Loud, proud, and gloriously extra, these watches don’t whisper “I’ve made it,” they scream it in sun-catching technicolor. But in this case, the rainbow gem-set watch in question is a little different. It’s Moser doing what it does best: Pulling from horology’s most hyped corners and giving it its own spin. 

H. Moser & Cie
1 / 6

The brand delivers rainbow with fluidity, 60 hand-selected sapphires invisibly set into a retro-futuristic 40mm cushion-shaped case with sculptural lines and an integrated bracelet. There are no edges, no prongs, just pure color kissing the light. As any gem-setter will tell you, this is one of the hardest settings to pull off.

Compared to Rolex’s more stoic approach (still very nice, don’t get me wrong) or AP’s industrial edge, Moser’s take feels sleeker, more distilled. The stainless steel and 5N red gold variants are powered by a skeletonized flying tourbillon movement that’s as much a technical showcase as the gems on the face of the Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sure, the conservative crowd might scoff, but they’ll still be caught staring. And they’ll absolutely respect the horology, even if the price currently listed on the H. Moser & Cie website ($175,000 in red gold, $119,000 in steel) makes them flinch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Is this Moser’s loudest watch yet? Probably. But not every timepiece needs to play it quiet. Sometimes, color wins. And if this is where rainbow watches are heading, then the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow just might be the grail to beat.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$995.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
46485052
Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • And This, Folks, Is How You Make the Perfect Dress Watch
  • A $2 Million Sapphire Case? Richard Mille Out-Milles Itself
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
What To Read Next
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • Brooks Cascadia 1 Reemerges in Berlin
  • Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer
  • HEYDUDE Gets Comfy with Italian Producer Shablo
  • The Return of the Wonderfully Wales Bonner-Ish Samba
  • Vans’ New Hybrid Has HEYDUDE Energy
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now