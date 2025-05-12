The Grailed Rainbow Watch Grows Up

You want color? This watch gives you the whole spectrum.

Indie watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is rewiring one of horology’s most opulent flexes in its own image with the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow.

Rainbow gem-set watches aren’t exactly what you casually ask your local Authorized Dealer for. These are end-game pieces, usually reserved for long-time clients or priced like a down payment on a Swiss villa... or the villa itself. Think Stormzy’s rainbow Audemars Piguet, Messi’s “Tutti Frutti” Yacht-Master, or Pusha T pulling up to the 2025 Met Gala in a fully iced Rainbow Daytona.

Loud, proud, and gloriously extra, these watches don’t whisper “I’ve made it,” they scream it in sun-catching technicolor. But in this case, the rainbow gem-set watch in question is a little different. It’s Moser doing what it does best: Pulling from horology’s most hyped corners and giving it its own spin.

The brand delivers rainbow with fluidity, 60 hand-selected sapphires invisibly set into a retro-futuristic 40mm cushion-shaped case with sculptural lines and an integrated bracelet. There are no edges, no prongs, just pure color kissing the light. As any gem-setter will tell you, this is one of the hardest settings to pull off.

Compared to Rolex’s more stoic approach (still very nice, don’t get me wrong) or AP’s industrial edge, Moser’s take feels sleeker, more distilled. The stainless steel and 5N red gold variants are powered by a skeletonized flying tourbillon movement that’s as much a technical showcase as the gems on the face of the Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow.

Sure, the conservative crowd might scoff, but they’ll still be caught staring. And they’ll absolutely respect the horology, even if the price currently listed on the H. Moser & Cie website ($175,000 in red gold, $119,000 in steel) makes them flinch.

Is this Moser’s loudest watch yet? Probably. But not every timepiece needs to play it quiet. Sometimes, color wins. And if this is where rainbow watches are heading, then the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow just might be the grail to beat.