adidas' Sweet Citrus Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Gazelle may have gotten slightly lost in the flat sneaker sauce of 2025. But Hardies Hardware is ready to put the classic model back on the map with its latest collaboration.

The skateboarding brand, founded by world-class skaters Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith, has taken the stylish adidas sneaker for a very bold and, well, very Hardies spin without losing any of the wearability that makes the Gazelle such a simple stunner.

Here, the adidas Gazelle Indoor receives a bright citrus orange and green colorway for the Hardies team-up, which is hardly the brand's first stab at a stylish skate shoe. It also features studded stripes, which call back to the brand's signature footwear designs.

What's more, the collaborative Gazelle sneaker gets even better by getting quite textural, offering up hairy suede, classic breathable mesh, and creamy leather. Oh my!

adidas and Hardies have worked together for quite some time, having combined minds for clean Sabalo skate shoes and collaborative clothing in the past.

The duo's previous team-ups were good, slept-on even. The latest is even better, arguably even the best to date.

It joins a string of other nice Gazelle options, including Italian "dress shoe" styles, coffee-flavored iterations, and even knitted versions.

But for those in the mood for some hard Hardies sneakers, its newest Gazelle sneaker collaboration is expected to drop in due time on both adidas and Hardies' websites.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
