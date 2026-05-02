adidas’ Simplest Mary Jane Is Far from Basic

adidas has released a new Samba Jane dressed in a "Black/Off-White" colorway. But even this simple ballet sneaker is far from basic.

If you look closely, the adidas Samba Mary Jane actually features this classy satin-like upper, as seen on other colorways. Basically, adidas really goes for the ballet aesthetic here, borrowing the traditional silky look of ballet shoes.

The sheeny Samba Jane also features some extra padding around the heel, making it even comfier than previous efforts. Add in the usual leather and suede accents plus gilded branding, and the newest pairs are easily among the nicest ballerina steppers in the group.

It's certainly not the first low-key Samba Jane with high-quality touches. adidas has also released an "aged" leather version featuring an updated, more luxurious design and, again, the finest leather.

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But for those looking for a more quietly elegant Samba Mary Jane, the "Black/Off-White" colorway might be the answer. It's now available on adidas' website for $110. But hurry, many sizes have already been snatched up.

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