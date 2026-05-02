Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Simplest Mary Jane Is Far from Basic

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas has released a new Samba Jane dressed in a "Black/Off-White" colorway. But even this simple ballet sneaker is far from basic.

If you look closely, the adidas Samba Mary Jane actually features this classy satin-like upper, as seen on other colorways. Basically, adidas really goes for the ballet aesthetic here, borrowing the traditional silky look of ballet shoes.

Shop adidas Samba Jane

The sheeny Samba Jane also features some extra padding around the heel, making it even comfier than previous efforts. Add in the usual leather and suede accents plus gilded branding, and the newest pairs are easily among the nicest ballerina steppers in the group.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's certainly not the first low-key Samba Jane with high-quality touches. adidas has also released an "aged" leather version featuring an updated, more luxurious design and, again, the finest leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But for those looking for a more quietly elegant Samba Mary Jane, the "Black/Off-White" colorway might be the answer. It's now available on adidas' website for $110. But hurry, many sizes have already been snatched up.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Slimmest, Sleekest adidas Sneaker Mutated Into a Fire-Breathing Beast
  • CLOT Made the Perfect Summer Samba
  • adidas’ Slickest Slipper Sneaker Strikes Gold
  • This Furry, Scaly Samba Is a Beast of Its Own
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now